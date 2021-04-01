ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components Market with manufacturers, Application, regions and SWOT Analysis 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) is an electronic system comprises of Autonomous Driving Components, which supports the driver while driving or during parking vehicles. The Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components Market Analysis, 2020 research report comprises a deep-dive market analysis of statistics of the Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Component market, which consists of region-wise market size, market forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market share of various levels of automation, vehicle type, system, offering, component type, etc.

the Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 21% during 2020-25. The major factors contributing to the growth of the Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving components are stringent government regulations for road safety, surging disposable income, which in turn, is resulting in the demand for high-end passenger cars, and technological up-gradation by the car manufacturers for the safety and comfort of the driver, among others.

Furthermore, a surging vehicle fleet across the globe and the launch of low coast passenger cars by the car manufacturers with additional features for safety and comfort, and escalation of e-vehicles globally are some of the key factors propelling the demand for ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

In 2019, North America accounted for the major market share. The surging number of car registration and vehicle fleet in countries such as the US and Canada is resulting in a growing need for ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components. Furthermore, the continuous rise in road fatalities in the region is inducing a need for technological up-gradation in the automobiles with features such as automated emergency braking, lane departure warning parking assistance, and adaptive cruise control, etc. As per the Nation Safety Council, around 38,000 fatalities in 2019 occurred due to car crashes in the US. However, this is 2% lower in comparison to 2018; In spite of this, consumers are actively demanding autonomous driving components for better safety and comfort.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of car manufacturers, entry of several foreign service providers, and the emergence of local technology providers in the automobile industry.

Passenger Cars is Estimated to Capture Major Market Share

In 2019, passenger cars acquired the major market share and a similar trend is expected in the forthcoming years as well. Increasing passenger car production in comparison to commercial vehicles and the escalating demand for high-end passenger cars due to increasing disposable income of the consumers are leading to the growth in the demand for ADAS and autonomous driving components. Also, the rising number of e-vehicles and launch of low-cost passenger cars inclusive of all the autonomous features by major car manufacturers are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market share in the passenger car segment.

Furthermore, the level 4 automation which is high automation is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020-25 owing to the befits such as fully autonomous driving, the car can handle highly complex urban driving situations, etc., as stated in the MarkNtel Advisorsa?? research report a??Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Components Market Analysis, 2020a??.

the presence of numerous local and foreign players in various regions makes the global industry highly competitive. The key players with a considerable share in the industry are Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, DENSO Corporation, HERE, IBEO Automotive Systems GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, LeddarTech, etc., These players are launching new products and are being involved in strategic alliances to gain a competitive advantage in the industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

What are the key overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Component Industry? What are the country-wise industry size, growth drivers and challenges, and key market trends? What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations, growth drivers and challenges Global ADAS & Autonomous Driving Component market?

