ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.

The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles are the major factors attributing to the growth of the ADAS market over the forecasted period.

These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment. Meeting analog information related to temperature and pressure of automobiles for use by their digital control units is critical to meet desired fuel-efficiency and emission regulations. These sensors help vehicle’s engines in burning fuel more efficiently by providing precise data to engines to improve the fuel efficiency according to requirements of the vehicles.

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

In January 2020, TTTech Auto, a global leader in the safety software platforms for autonomous driving (AD) and beyond, announced its acquisition of the Turkish software company Red Pine Software, an expert in ADAS. By this acquisition TTTech Auto created its firm growth strategy and increased its software development capacities for ADAS and Automated Driving series development projects that features its flagship product MotionWise.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

Segmental Analysis:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control Adaptive Front Light Automatic Emergency Braking Blind Spot Detection Cross Traffic Alert Driver Monitoring System Forward Collision Warning Intelligent Park Assistance Lane Departure Assistance Night Vision System Pedestrian Detection System Road Sign Recognition Traffic Jam Assist Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle Mid-sized car Sedan Minivan Convertible Crossover Hatchback Others Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Compact Utility Vehicle Supermini Light Truck Others Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Mobile Truck Limo Recreational Vehicle Towing Truck Fire Trucks Others Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Electric Vehicles Battery Electric Vehicle Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Hybrid Electric Vehicle Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Gasoline Powered Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Image Sensor LiDAR Sensor Ultrasonic Sensor Infrared Sensor Radar Sensor Laser Capacitive Sensor Others



Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

One of the report’s central components is the broad ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



