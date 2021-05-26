ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

In January 2020, TTTech Auto, a global leader in the safety software platforms for autonomous driving (AD) and beyond, announced its acquisition of the Turkish software company Red Pine Software, an expert in ADAS. By this acquisition TTTech Auto created its firm growth strategy and increased its software development capacities for ADAS and Automated Driving series development projects that features its flagship product MotionWise.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Image Sensor

LiDAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

Capacitive Sensor

Others

The global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market growth worldwide?

