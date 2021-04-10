Adaptive Optics Market 2021 Evolving Technology and Growth to 2026

Adaptive Optics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Adaptive Optics Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The adaptive optics market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 38.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Adaptive optics technology has been used to improve the performance of optical systems by reducing the effect of incoming wavefront distortions by deforming a mirror in order to compensate for the distortion. Researchers have found the applications of adaptive optics systems across the industries, including manufacturing and spectroscopy. In May 2019, researchers at U.S. National Eye Institute were using vivo fluorescence ophthalmoscopy and adaptive optics (AO) to capture mosaic patterns created by the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) in human.

Key Developments:

– July 2019 – Imaging Optics in collaboration with the EU-funded VOXEL project, developed an innovative way to create three-dimensional imaging without the high doses of X-ray radiation by adapting a technique called plenoptic imaging with the help of adaptive optics systems.

– June 2019 – TMT observatory signed a contract with CILAS to built TMT deformable mirrors for adaptive optics systems that will enable discoveries in the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, and cosmology.

– In recent years, adaptive optics application in medical sciences such as in the field of ophthalmology and retinal imaging to reduce the optical aberrations has augmented the demand of the market. With the increasing demand for adaptive optics, various companies such as Iris AO Inc. are offering their AO systems specifically designed for the ophthalmology and retinal imaging. For instance, the National Institutes of Health and the Air Force are using Iris AO DMs for retinal imaging.

– Moreover, the application of AO systems in military and defense industry applications such as satellite imaging, free-space optical communication as well as laser weapon, among others, has gained significant traction, which is also driving the growth of the market. Companies such as Boston Micromachine Corporation are offering AO systems by partnering with various defense organizations. For instance, Boston Micromachine Corporation has partnered with NASA, US Naval Research Laboratory, AFIT, among others, for offering optical systems in their projects.

– The government organization, such as European Southern Observatory, has dedicated department of AO that provides ground-based adaptive optics observing capabilities overcoming the limitation of atmospheric turbulence. In December 2019, ESO signed contract with SENER Aerospacial for design and production of the support cell for M5 mirror of the extremely large telescope. With a primary mirror of 39-meter diameter, the ELT will be equipped with five mirrors in total. Two of theM4 and M5form part of the adaptive optics system of the telescope.

– However, the system’s complex design which leads to high initial cost for the organization is restricting the adoption of adaptive optics systems globally.

Key Market Trends

Application in the Field of Astronomy is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Over the last twenty years, several exoplanets have been found, and their study has become a high priority in the scientific field. Direct imaging of nearby these exoplanets and the surrounding in which they form and evolve is challenging due to the smaller angular separation relative to the central star and high contrast ratio. To tackle these challenges, ground-based telescopes are needed to be equipped with adaptive optics systems optimized to get high-contrast images.

– In January 2020, National Science Foundation (NSF) newest Inouye Solar 4-meter Telescope produces the first image that uses adaptive optics to compensate for blurring created by Earths atmosphere.

– Europe commenced the European Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) project to build the largest telescope for the study of the universe. The project is expected to complete by the year 2024 and will make extensive use of adaptive optics systems to gather 13 times lighter images possible today.

– In February 2020, ESO has given a contract to CILAS, in adaptive optics to built deformable mirrors for several instruments on ESO telescopes. CILAS will support research and technological development in Europe and ensure the availability of necessary technology for ESO telescopes.

– Furthermore, in February 2020, researchers from First Light Imaging (Meyreuil, France), Aix Marseille University (Marseille, France), and the University Grenoble Alpes (Grenoble, France) have created a SWIR camera for AO that has low noise for free-space optical communications that runs at 600 frames per second (fps) and has low size, weight, and power (SWaP) as well as low cost.

– With such more projects to come in the recent future the demand for adaptive optics sytems is expected to grow significantly in the astronomy industry.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

-Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance. Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

– Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Interrelated opportunities –This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

