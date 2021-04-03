Adaptive Optics Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Flexible Optical B.V., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Imagine Optics Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Phasics SA

The Adaptive Optics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The adaptive optics market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 38.9% in the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Adaptive Optics Market are Flexible Optical B.V., Boston Micromachines Corporation, Imagine Optics Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Phasics SA, ALPAO, Thorlabs, Inc., Iris AO Inc., Active Optical Systems, CILAS Ariane Group, Optos Plc, AKA Optics SAS, Trex Enterprises and others.

Key Market Trends:

Application in the Field of Astronomy is Expected to Grow Significantly

– Over the last twenty years, several exoplanets have been found, and their study has become a high priority in the scientific field. Direct imaging of nearby these exoplanets and the surrounding in which they form and evolve is challenging due to the smaller angular separation relative to the central star and high contrast ratio. To tackle these challenges, ground-based telescopes are needed to be equipped with adaptive optics systems optimized to get high-contrast images.

– In January 2020, National Science Foundation (NSF) newest Inouye Solar 4-meter Telescope produces the first image that uses adaptive optics to compensate for blurring created by Earth’s atmosphere.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.