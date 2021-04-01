Adaptive Learning Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead.

Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in academic settings is expected to support revenue growth of the academic segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.

Global Adaptive Learning Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Adaptive Learning industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Adaptive Learning market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Adaptive Learning market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Adaptive Learning industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Adaptive Learning market.

Key players in the market include Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Adaptive Learning market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Platform

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Enterprise Academic



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Adaptive Learning market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Adaptive Learning industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Adaptive Learning market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

