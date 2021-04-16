Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is forecasted to be worth USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing government initiatives for implementing low emission and energy-efficient vehicles is expected to boost market growth shortly. For instance, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has announced a plan to commercialize fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 and to become the world’s first country to have completely self-driving cars on South Korea roads.

In July 2019, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. acquired Mapper.ai. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of Velodyne for adaptive cruise control and advanced driver assistance systems.

Key Highlights From The Report

The passenger car segment is forecasted to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.2% owing to the growing demand for fuel-efficient cars.

Due to the rising concern for road safety among professional drivers and logistics organizations, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The assisting system segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 21.1%. Owing to the features like proximity alerts, lane control, and brake assistance.

Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Adaptive Cruise Control Market on the basis of vehicle, type, technology, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)S Assisting Systems Multi-Sensor Systems Predictive Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) LiDAR Image Ultrasonic Radar



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Adaptive Cruise Control industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Adaptive Cruise Control market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Adaptive Cruise Control market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising cases of road accidents

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for safety features

4.2.2.3. The increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse weather conditions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vehicle Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.1.2. Passenger Car

