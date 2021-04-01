Adaptive Cruise Control Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The rising rate of road accidents and increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

The global Adaptive Cruise Control Market is forecasted to be worth USD 62.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing government initiatives for implementing low emission and energy-efficient vehicles is expected to boost market growth shortly. For instance, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea has announced a plan to commercialize fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 and to become the world’s first country to have completely self-driving cars on South Korea roads.

Key Highlights From The Report

Due to the rising concern for road safety among professional drivers and logistics organizations, the commercial vehicle segment is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The segment of radar is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to its advantages, such as determining object velocity and position, the capability to target many objects simultaneously.

Due to the presence of key market leaders like Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, and Continental AG, the European region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

North America region is accounted for the second-largest market and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to implement energy-efficient vehicles.

Key participants include DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Magna International Inc, Autoliv Inc., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mando Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Adaptive Cruise Control Market on the basis of vehicle, type, technology, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Vehicle Passenger Car

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Assisting Systems Multi-Sensor Systems Predictive Systems

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) LiDAR Image Ultrasonic Radar



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Adaptive Cruise Control market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Adaptive Cruise Control industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Adaptive Cruise Control market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Adaptive Cruise Control Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising cases of road accidents

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for safety features

4.2.2.3. The increasing government initiatives for implementing autonomous vehicles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Adverse weather conditions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Vehicle Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Vehicle Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Commercial Vehicle

5.1.2. Passenger Car

Chapter 6. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Assisting Systems

6.1.2. Multi-Sensor Systems

6.1.3. Predictive Systems

Chapter 7. Adaptive Cruise Control Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. LiDAR

7.1.2. Image

7.1.3. Ultrasonic

7.1.4. Radar

