Adam Schiff Says One Part Of Jan. 6 Hasn’t Gotten Nearly Enough Attention

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) says there was “one line of effort” to overturn the 2020 presidential election that Individuals nonetheless haven’t given adequate consideration.

Schiff, a member of the Home Jan. 6 committee, addressed the panel’s last report in a New York Instances op-ed on Thursday. The piece centered specifically on the Republican lawmakers in Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

Schiff wrote:

Even after Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police put down the rebellion at nice value to themselves, nearly all of Republicans within the Home picked up proper the place they left off, nonetheless voting to overturn the leads to essential states.

A complete of 147 Republican members of Congress voted to overturn the election outcomes — 139 of 221 Home Republicans and eight of 51 Senate Republicans.

The committee on Monday despatched 4 felony referrals towards Trump to the Justice Division. In his op-ed, Schiff urged the DOJ to “guarantee a type of accountability that Congress shouldn’t be empowered to supply”: prosecution.

“Bringing a former president to justice who even now requires the ‘termination’ of our Structure is a dangerous endeavor,” Schiff wrote.

“Not doing so is much extra harmful.”

In a separate op-ed penned for the Los Angeles Instances, Schiff wrote that the Justice Division “should maintain itself to the usual it set originally of its investigation” into the lethal riot: “Observe the proof wherever it leads.”

“However there may be extra wanted to guard our democracy,” he continued, “than oversight, accountability and even justice.”

He known as on Congress to take motion to stop “one other would-be autocrat from tearing down our democratic establishments” by enacting reforms primarily based on the committee’s findings.

“The oversight the Jan. 6 committee did was troublesome, and the pursuit of justice could also be much more so,” Schiff wrote, “however the steps we take to stop one other despot from subverting our democracy sooner or later will be the most difficult and consequential of all.”

