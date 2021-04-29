Acute Treatment Migraine Management Market – Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

A migraine is characterized by the occurrence of extreme headaches, which can last from a few minutes to hours and in some cases it can last for 60 hours. It is commonly accompanied by mild nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. Migraine management drugs help to relieve the throbbing pain or pulsing sensation and symptoms of a migraine attack and prevent further migraine episodes. Migraine management follows two types of drugs, namely abortive and preventive. In case of abortive migraine management, the major aim is to stop the migraine episodes after the first occurrence. Nasal spray and self-injection for migraine management medication are specifically useful for people who have vomiting or nausea related to their migraine, and they work quickly and efficiently. Preventive migraine management is used when migraines occur repeatedly, specifically more than two a migraine per week, or if the migraine indications are severe. The aim of the treatment is to lessen the frequency and intensity of the migraine episodes.

The growing incidence of migraine coupled with rising awareness among the general population is expected to drive growth of the migraine management market over the forecast period. A migraine is one of the common conditions in the world. Hence, with the growing global population, predominantly female population who are more susceptible to have a migraine, the market for migraine management is expected to witness steady grow. Unbalanced dietary intake coupled with changing lifestyle pattern has significant impact on the general population and considered to be the major causes of migraine.

Along with these, easy availability of NSAIDS and analgesics for general population is expected to boost the growth of migraine management market. Additionally, new line of migraine treatments is one of the major factors surging the growth of the migraine management market. For instance, Amgen has come up with a new drug Aimovig, which is recently approved by the U.S. food and drug administration for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

However, lack of awareness among the general population regarding migraine management in underdeveloped countries is expected to restrict the growth of the migraine management market over the forecast period.

The global migraine management market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Acute Treatment(Abortive)

Preventive Treatment(prophylaxis)

Based on the route of administration, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Others.

Based on the distribution channel, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Ecommerce

Others

The global market for migraine management is extremely fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global migraine management market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc., Allergan Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Inc, and Avanir Pharmaceuticals, among others.

