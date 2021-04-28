Acute Surgical Mechanical Circulatory Support System Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2017 –2027

Patients with advanced heart or pulmonary failure may need external mechanical assistance to keep their heart pumping enough blood. Mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices are a classic way by which temporarily or permanent support may be provided to the patients. This support mainly consists of supplementing or replacing actions of failing heart or lungs. With widespread advancements occurring in this field, a distinct acute surgical mechanical circulatory support system market exists on a global scale.

Those who are affected with severe heart failure might be affected with symptoms that occur even if minimal exertion happens or if the patients rest in one position for a long time. Patients being affected with circulatory insufficiency, those who are in need of inotropic support, or are awaiting transplantation, mainly undergo through the above-mentioned effects.

Carrying out implantation by using an artificial heart is a primary option for patients with severely damaged hearts that can truly no longer function. It is mainly implanted in place of the damaged heart and replaces it completely. Another method that forms a part of the acute surgical mechanical support system is the ventricular assist device. This mainly is an implanted pump that supports the pumping action of the heart’s ventricles and may allow patients to resume a level of normal activity.

Heart failure is the leading cause of deaths all over world. Heart failure is the condition in which heart is unable to pump blood to the other parts of the body as myocardial muscles are damaged. Usually the left ventricle is damaged but in some cases right ventricle is also damaged. Mechanical circulatory support systems were developed simultaneously with the open heart surgery and cardio-pulmonary bypass surgery during 1950’s. Mechanical circulatory support system helps temporarily to supplement or replace the failing heart in order to pump the blood during the heart surgery. There are mainly two types of heart failure – diastolic heart failure and systolic heart failure. The symptoms of the heart failure are shortness of breath, irregular heart rhythm, blood pressure, fatigue, fluid retention coughing/wheezing, swelling in feet or ankles and damaged heart valves. The symptoms can be managed with the help of few medication but that does not suffice. The only treatment available is heart transplant or use of a ventricular assist device or total artificial heart depending upon the condition of the patient.

Right side heart failure can occur due to left side heart failure. The blood begins to backup as it is not successfully pumped into the lungs during the right side cardiac failure. This blood causes swelling of ankles and back pressure. ECMO is a device which provides short term support during the bypass surgery. Extracorporeal Life Support Organization is a non-profit organization which maintains record of facilities and the specialist trained professional for the ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation).

Acute Surgical Mechanical Circulatory Support Systems Market: Drivers and Restrains

Aging population, high adaptation rates of these devices, increasing prevalence of HF and new technology innovations drive the acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market. Only 2200 hearts are annually donated in a year hence, the shortage of donor hearts for transplantation is also leading to an increase in adoption of acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems in patients with end-stage heart failure. Acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems as a Bridge-To-Transplantation (BTT) depending on the requirement of the patient and the disease severity. Technological research and developments that make the devices more efficient is anticipated further drive the demand acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market. Presence of alternative treatment like heart transplantation, pacemaker and etc. and the few risk which are associated with the device implantation, such as development of blood clots, respiratory failure and device failure and other surgical complications such as bleeding, kidney failure, stroke and infection. New reimbursement reforms is a factors to fuel growth of global circulatory support systems market.

Acute Surgical Mechanical Circulatory Support Systems Market: Segmentation

The global acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market has been classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market divided into following:

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device

Extracorporeal Ventricular Assist Device

Based on end user, the acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market divided into following:

Hospitals

Specialized cardiac centers

Ambulatory Surgery centers

Acute Surgical Mechanical Circulatory Support Systems Market: Overview

The acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market is segmented based on the product type and end user. Based on product type, the acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market is segmented Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device and Extracorporeal Ventricular Assist Devices. Based on the end user acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems market is segmented into, hospitals, specialized cardiac centers and ambulatory surgery centers. Increase in awareness about cardiac care. Improving quality of care and cost-effectiveness would lead to growth opportunities for acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems.

Acute Surgical Mechanical Circulatory Support Systems Market: Regional Overview

According to the regions, the acute surgical circulatory support system market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share followed by Europe. Companies in the acute surgical mechanical circulatory support systems are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, establishing facilities in close to target markets and strengthening of existing manufacturing capabilities to gain larger market share. Big companies in the cardiac assist devices market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, establishing facilities in proximity to target markets and consolidation of existing manufacturing capabilities to gain larger market share. Big companies acquiring firms in Asia pacific region to strengthen market position and create sustainable position. Among end user, hospital segment accounted for maximum revenue share in the overall market, followed by ambulatory surgical centers segment, owing to increasing hospitalizations and availability of skilled manpower to cardiac assist devices using on acquisitions in Asia pacific region to strengthen market position and create sustainable position Increasing cardiac surgeries is the reason for the market growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Acute Surgical Mechanical Circulatory Support Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global artificial cartilage market are Abbott laboratories, Soring group, Nipro Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Getinge group, Eurosets, LivaNova Plc., OriGen Biomedical, Xenios AG, and others

