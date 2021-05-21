Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027
Market Size – USD 583.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0% for the year 2026, Market trends – Increasing lung injuries due to car accidents with various chronic diseases such as pulmonary or systemic infection, neurological conditions, among others.
The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) report offers an industry-wide analysis of the market along with a thorough assessment of supply and demand landscape, production and consumptions ratio, sales, production capacity, gross revenue, import/export, cost analysis, profit margin, sales network, and distribution channels, along with a thorough industrial chain analysis.
The comprehensive analysis of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives.
The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck Pharmaceuticals, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Smiths Medical, Athersys, GlaxoSmithKline, Altor Bioscience, and Mondobiotech.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market in the major geographical regions of the world.
Device Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)
- Monitoring Devices
- Diagnostic Devices
- Blood Gas Analyzers
- Pulse Oximeters
- Spirometers
- Capnography Devices
- Other Diagnostic Devices
- Therapeutic Devices
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Invasive And Non-invasive Ventilators
- Drug Delivery Devices
- Nebulizers
- Humidifiers
- PAP
- Other Therapeutic Devices
- Mechanical Ventilators
Injury Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Brain Injury
- Lung Injury
Severity (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Mild
- Moderate
- Severe
Treatment (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Fibro Proliferate
- Exudative Stage
- Resolution Stage
- Recovery Stage
Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Direct Sales
- Channel Sales
End User (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Service Centers
- Other End Users
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
