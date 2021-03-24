Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Application and Forecast till 2027

Albany, New York: ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled “Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 – 2027”. The report offers an elaborate assessment of key growth trends and drivers, recent developments in the market, the competitive ecosystem, and opportunity and challenges analysis.

From 2021 to 2027, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market would see a decent growth. The steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) will pull up the market worth by a considerable amount.

Get Free Sample PDF for More Professional Insights: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2658028

The growth owes to several factors. Some of these include increasing awareness about symptoms and condition, leading to increase in diagnosis, and decreasing levels of shame related to psychological disorders. There are a multiple organization – civil and governmental – that are working to make the situation better by creating as much awareness as possible. Besides, there are celebrities coming out to discuss these on multiple platforms, creating safe spaces for people to discuss issues and mitigate suffering. All this combined is helping the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market in a big way.

Besides, there is an increase in dementia among geriatric population and geriatric population in itself is on a steep rise. The year 2018, was historical in terms of this demographics. It was in this year that for the first time in the history of mankind number of people aged 65 and above surpassed the number of people aged 5 and below. It is also expected that by 2050, one on six people worldwide will fall in this age bracket. In North America and Europe, the ratio would be 1 in 4. So, all in all, the surge in ageing patients, and increase in prescriptions and a general rise in agitation and aggression in people will propel the market for acute agitation and aggression forward.

Also, therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that players in the market are focused on research and development to stay ahead of the competition by developing better products through innovation. There is also a focus on combination drugs for severe cases where a blend of anti-psychotic and anti-depressants is required. There is also a clear unmet need that the players can capitalize on. Thus, players are seen working on building a robust pipeline and emphasizing on launch of novel products. In 2018, for instance, a pharmaceutical company, Otsuka, along with Lundbeck began phase III trials of Brexpiprazole for treating agitation related to Alzheimer’s. Lundbeck with Otsuka have also launched other products. For instance, in July 2017, they came up with Abilify Maintena in Canada to treat Bipolar Disorder. In June of the same year, Azilect, gained a go ahead for Parkinson’s in China.

The market as of now is consolidated and key players covered include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), and H. Lundbeck A/S.

Contact For Discount or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2658028

Region-wise, the strongest growth would be observed in North America and Europe pwing to a high ration of geriatric population. The rise in people aged 65 and above will give a serious push to the market in these regions. Not to forget, the regions have some of the strongest market players operating in the market. Another region that will be worth having eyes set on is the Asia Pacific region, where gain the population is rising rapidly, including the geriatric population. And, as awareness levels rise, new opportunities spring up ready to be tapped into. Besides, there is a marked increase in income levels in this region that is making gaining treatments for these conditions a reality. Rising levels of income, on the other hand, are a direct result of improving economies and proactive governments, contributing heavily to improving medical outcomes through investments and initiatives.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us