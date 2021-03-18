Acupuncture Needles Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Acupuncture Needles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global acupuncture needles market trend to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Acupuncture needles refer to thin metallic needles inserted into the patient’s skin at precise pressure points. They stimulate nerves to release hormones, such as endorphins, for triggering a response from the body. Acupuncture needles are widely available in numerous disposable and non-disposable variants that are usually manufactured by using gold, silver, stainless steel, etc. These aid in treating body aches, paralysis, and several digestive, gynecological, and joint-related disorders. In comparison to conventional injection needles, acupuncture needles are cost-effective and minimize the risks of cutting tissue, bleeding, infection, etc.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, etc., is currently driving the global market for acupuncture needles. Furthermore, the growing adoption of acupuncture as an effective pain management solution is also augmenting the market growth. Acupuncture needles offer pain relief and assist the patient in overcoming post-surgical trauma. Acupuncture needles are gaining traction among the geriatric population as they cause minimal pain and discomfort. Additionally, numerous product innovations have led to the development of needles with nano-sensors for physical, chemical, and biological sensing for improving detection sensitivity, specificity, and portability. Several other factors, such as rising healthcare expenditures, coupled with the growing adoption of acupuncture for the treatment of emotional disorders and substance addictions, are further expected to drive the global market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3B Scientific GmbH

AcuMedic Ltd.

AcuSupply Inc.

asia-med GmbH

Boen Healthcare Co. Ltd.

SEIRIN Corporation

Shinylink (Shanghai) Industrial Inc.

Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Jiajian Medlcal Instrument Co. Ltd

Acupuncture Needles Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product, Material and End Use.

Market Breakup by Product:

Disposable Needles

Non-Disposable Needles

Market Breakup by Material:

Stainless Steel

Gold

Silver

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

