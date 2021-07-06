Acuity: Increase Demand with COVID-19 impact analysis on Zero Trust Security Market

The trend of zero-trust strategy is continuing over the last few years as cloud computing and integrations like Internet of Things (IoT) are getting hugely adopted across the globe. Whether it’s exposed cloud services, insecure email sharing, and large-scale breaches of customer information that expose an intellectual property (IP) of a company, the need for data protection is increasing and consequently zero trust security industry is witnessing progressive growth.

According to a Research Dive, the global zero trust security market valued for US$18,500.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to reach up to US$66,741.3 million at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2027. GET FREE Sample Before Purchase

Why Enterprises Should Use Zero Trust Security?

The traditional network security no longer provides enough protection or security for enterprise’s sensitive data. Zero trust security is perfectly poised architecture that is the right cybersecurity solution for enterprises’ security now and in the coming future. Listed below are some of the reasons why enterprises must use zero trust security to enhance their security postures.

Ineffectiveness of Perimeter-Based Security in the Budding Enterprise

The way enterprises use digital technologies and conduct business is continuously evolving. The digital transformations are the reason for ineffectiveness of traditional perimeter-based cybersecurity models. Thus, the irrelevancy of perimeters no longer define the scope of security enforcement.

On the other hand, zero trust security takes a micro-level approach to authenticate and approve access requests at every point within a network. With zero trust security, each request is continuously verified and monitored in order to gain access to different parts of the network. If a breach occurs, micro-segmentation will help in preventing East-West movement and reduce the damage that could be caused by a threat actor.

Increase in Number of Cyberattacks

Cyberattacks continue to increase every year, and no sector seems to be immune with it. During COVID-19 crisis, hackers focused on the retail and healthcare verticals for pandemic-related reasons. Pharmaceutical research labs involved in developing a vaccine and the hospitals struggling with a blitz of patients have been ideal targets for cyberattacks. Besides, cybercriminals have targeted online retailers that are benefiting from augmented e-commerce demands during the pandemic. If all these businesses implement a zero trust architecture in place, they could become cyber resilient, build a better security posture, and will be less vulnerable to security breaches.

Work Devices are More Secure than BYOD

Under the new normal of work from home (WFH), the devices that employees use are less likely to be ones allocated by the employer. Employer-owned phones and laptops are traditionally patched, managed, and kept updated with security policies & tools. However, with employees working remotely, they may forget the basic cyber hygiene skills and eventually start using their own devices to access apps or work networks.

Zero trust security can control the potential for a security breach since the fundamental ‘never trust, always verify.’ This fundamental rule enforces access controls at every point within the network.

APTs are Becoming More Advanced

In the early 21st century, cybercriminals would simply launch cyberattacks to expose the security vulnerabilities of well-known websites. However, cyberattacks are big business in today’s world as hackers are using advanced tools and tactics to maximize their earnings.

Thus, cybercrime is now highly organized and is committed by nation-states, ransomware groups, and international crime rings. These bad actors deploy advanced persistent threats (APTs) and craftily move about until they achieve their goal of disrupting systems that are not implemented with a zero trust model or micro-segmentation.

Cloud Data Centers Need Shared Security Responsibility

Critical applications & workloads are moving from corporate-owned data centers to the hybrid or public cloud. Now, enterprises need to reconsider the legacy assumptions of trust around people and data center security technologies, tools, skills, and processes.

The new cloud environment needs a shared responsibility model, where particular security aspects are provided by the cloud vendor & others fall on the enterprise. The fundamental assumption of trust in the infrastructure is no longer the same as a zero trust security model can span this responsibility of shared cybersecurity.

The Future of Cybersecurity

Zero trust security model is the future of cybersecurity. The reactive, perimeter-based methods that acted as the foundation of traditional, old security need to become rests of the past. Governments and businesses must be proactive and should adopt zero trust to confidently provide a cyber-secure future to their citizens, partners, employees, and customers. It is now time to make security a priority to detect, protect, and mitigate modern-day threats.

