Actress Rachel Weisz takes part in the new album by the Orquestra Jazz de Matosinhos

She is one of the female personalities who recites the lyrics that make up the record. After Midnight comes out at the end of the month.

Rachel Weisz is one of 11 participating women’s voices.

The British actress Rachel Weisz, known from films such as “O Fiel Jardineiro” or “A Juventude”, is one of the participants in the next album by the Orquestra Jazz de Matosinhos. 11 female voices have been invited to recite the lyrics that make up the album After Midnight, to be released on January 28th.

The CD edition of the album, which brings together the Orquestra Jazz de Matosinhos, singer Rebecca Martin and bassist Larry Grenadier, includes an audio book where you can listen to the lyrics recited.

American singers Amy Correia, Alice Bierhorst and Gretchen Parlato; environmental politician Judith Enck; psychiatrist and anthropologist Helena Hansen; university professor and economist Francisca Guedes de Oliveira; environmental organization Waterkeeper Alliance coordinator Kate Hudson; artist Sue Collins; the author’s mother, Terry Martin; and Rebecca Martin herself are the other voices reciting the lyrics.

The idea came from the director of the Orquestra Jazz de Matosinhos, Pedro Guedes. “When I hear singers sing, the meaning of the words is always more musical, more melody and timbre, than the poetic meaning words can have. I suggested to Rebecca that we find someone to read the lyrics on the record so we have two versions of the same words: one sung, the other read. Immediately, Rebecca suggested inviting a group of women, girlfriends, to read these texts. The end result is this: a pantheon of women reading these lyrics in beautiful and remarkable ways, creating new rhythms and prosody,” she explains.

