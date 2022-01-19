Actress Neve Campbell reveals she was attacked by a bear while filming a movie

The “Screams” star told the bizarre tale as he pushes forward a new chapter in the horror saga.

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are in the new Screams.

26 years after the premiere of the first “Gritos,” Neve Campbell returns to the horror saga she was also known for – the new chapter of the story begins this Thursday, January 20 in Portuguese cinemas. It’s called exactly “Screams”, just like the original.

The story takes place 25 years after this series of murders in Woodsboro. A new villain emerges – and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The director of the first four productions, Wes Craven, died in 2015.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox are also back in their characters Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers. The cast of the project includes Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Marley Shelton, Jenna Ortega and Jack Quaid.

Thanks to this new film, Neve Campbell has given a series of interviews to promote her new work. However, the story that caught the eye the most has nothing to do with “Screams”. The actress revealed that she was once attacked by a bear while filming a movie.

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Campbell explained that he was only 17 years old when the incident happened. The actress chose not to mention the film’s title, but considering she’s 48 now, that means it took place around 1990 – when she was still an anonymous teenager trying to break into the world into acting, and with no relevant roles or not even listed on the resume.

Her character, she explained in an interview, is close to animals and nature. And there was a scene where I was being chased by a bear. The producers felt it appropriate to use an entirely real bear – at a time, of course, when the special effects were still a long way off from what they are today.

Before filming began, Neve Campbell was instructed to feed the bear a bottle of Coke – possibly so he could grow fond of her. Then they rehearsed the scene where the bear was chasing the character, which had to run ahead of the animal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnGxowXc5v4

The actress explained that she was told to “dip her hand in honey and just run.” “Of course, because I wanted to please everyone, I said: OK! I dipped my hand in honey and ran to a rock.”

When he reached his destination, he turned around as expected. “I raise my hand and the bear doesn’t slow down [como suposto] and it’s out of my hands,” added Neve Campbell.

The bear grabbed the actress’ leg in its mouth and dragged her through the forest. “My mother came to the set and started screaming. The entire team was frozen because no one could believe what was happening. I just remember saying he bit me like it wasn’t obvious.”

The zoo keeper on set was able to stop the incident by throwing rocks at the bear. The actress managed to free herself and climbed a rock to stay safe. Luckily he wasn’t seriously injured. The director insisted that they wouldn’t make another attempt at “feeding a live bear,” but it was Neve Campbell herself — who, by the way, was only 17 and wanting to make it in the industry — who insisted.

“I was like, ‘No, that was just a rehearsal. It was not caught by the camera. ‘Let’s do it.’ Campbell has not clarified whether the scene was reshot in one way or another.

