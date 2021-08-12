Actress Katie Stevens from “The Bold Type” is on vacation in Lisbon

He was born in the USA, has a family in Portugal and even took part in the national version of “Idols”.

Katie Stevens is 28 years old.

28-year-old American actress Katie Stevens is best known for her role in Jane Sloan on The Bold Type, a television production available on Netflix in Portugal. In addition, he has worked on projects such as “Faking It: As Impostoras”, “Haunt” and “Polaroid”.

In the last few days he has been on vacation in Portugal, in the Lisbon and Cascais area, as shown by the photos he shared on his Instagram. No coincidence: Katie Stevens has Portuguese ancestors.

The actress was born and raised in the US state of Connecticut, her mother’s name is Clara Francisco and comes from a Portuguese family. Katie’s maternal grandmother grew up in Lousã. That is why Katie Stevens has a family on this side of the ocean that she visited on this occasion, as she explains in one of the Instagram publications, where she has almost a million followers.

“I took a much-needed break from social media to be with my family. Portugal was a pleasure! See you next time! ”He wrote in a post with photos taken in the Estoril area. Then he made a new publication with several photos taken in the capital. “Lisbon has my heart,” he wrote.

Katie Stevens, best known as a teenager for a guest appearance on American Idol (and even featured on the national version of Idols), speaks Portuguese. He came to the country for the first time at the age of 11. The story that moved the “American Idol” jury, incidentally, had to do with the maternal grandmother, Rita Serra Francisco, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s at the time and has since passed away.

NiT interviewed Katie Stevens in 2015. At the time, the actress spoke about her national roots.