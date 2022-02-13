Actress Júlia Palha announces career break

“I thought this would be the ideal time,” reveals the 23-year-old actress.

The actress in her role in “A Serra”

Júlia Palha is only 23 years old but has acted in several soap operas on several channels. A career break is now in the offing.

“I thought that would be the ideal moment,” he explains in an interview with the magazine “TV Guia”. “I take several courses to improve my performance and body expression techniques. After two intense projects, I thought this was the ideal time to focus on my education.”

The actress explains that even before the pandemic started, she “had plans to go abroad to study.” The restrictions will have put the brakes on this ambition, which has now become a reality.

The actress, who began her career in 2014 on the TVI soap opera Jardins Proibidos, has particularly stood out in A Herdeira and A Serra, the latter on SIC, a channel on which she also starred in A Lista . , your latest work. Consider Júlia Palha’s interview with NiT.