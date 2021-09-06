Actors from “La Casa de Papel” do not rule out the possibility of playing the characters again

Actors from “La Casa de Papel” do not rule out the possibility of playing the characters again

Actors from “La Casa de Papel” do not rule out the possibility of playing the characters again

Season five, split in two, is the last. But the door seems to remain open for future projects.

“La Casa de Papel” ends this year.

We have known for over a year that the fifth season of “La Casa de Papel” will be the last. The first half premiered on Friday, September 3rd, and the remaining chapters hit the streaming platform on December 3rd. There are ten episodes in total.

In statements to the American magazine “Variety”, however, two of the main characters seem to be holding the door to the future of this story and these characters open.

“When we finished recording, I decided not to say goodbye to Tokyo. Emotionally it seemed too difficult so I decided to take it with me forever and never close doors. At the moment, it’s healthiest for me to do other work, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be able to return in a few years, ”said actress Úrsula Corberó.

Álvaro Morte, the actor who plays the professor, said something similar about the same publication. “It would be a pleasure for me to return to the professor. Anything can happen, ”he said.

Álex Pina, the creator of “La Casa de Papel”, said: “Let’s see what we do after the fifth season. But for now there are no more plans for ‘La Casa de Papel’ ”.

The fact that the narrative is built up from multiple flashbacks and that there are multiple relevant and charismatic characters makes it possible to carry out multiple projects within this universe. In recent years the trend towards remakes, reboots and spin-offs of successful sagas has only grown in Hollywood.

Click the gallery to see more series that premiered in September.