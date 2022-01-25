Actor Michael Madsen’s son dies aged 26

Local authorities confirmed that Hudson Madsen died from a gunshot wound. Suicide is suspected.

Hudson and Michael Madsen in 2011.

Hudson Madsen, son of “Kill Bill” and “Reservoir Dogs” actor Michael Madsen, was found dead on January 23 on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, where he lived with his wife Carlie Madsen. A spokesman for Honolulu’s Department of Forensic Medicine, quoted by The Sun, confirmed that the 26-year-old “died from a gunshot wound in a suspected suicide.”

“We are heartbroken and weighed down with sadness and grief at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time. Thank you,” a family representative said in a statement sent to The Blast.

Hudson, the second of five children born to Michael Madsen, was born to actress DeAnna Madsen. He was the godchild of Quentin Tarantino, a director his father had worked with on several occasions, and served in the war in Afghanistan.