Actor Marco D’Almeida plays 35 characters in a play in Cascais

“Charlotte – I Am My Own Wife” focuses on a transgender woman who survived the Nazi and Communist regimes.

The actor will be on stage for about a month and a half.

Between February 11th and March 27th, Portuguese actor Marco D’Almeida will play 35 characters in the play Charlotte – Eu Sou a Minha Própria Mulher. Directed by Carlos Avillez, it will be seen on stage at the Cascais Experimental Theater.

Written by Doug Wright, the original play premiered in 2003. It was so successful that it was brought to Broadway in New York that same year, where it won numerous awards.

The story is inspired by the life of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German antiquarian who spoke to Doug Wright about his experiences before he died in 2002. She was a transgender woman who killed her father when she was little and who survived the Nazi regime then the Communists. , to the east of Berlin, the German capital. The piece is based on several characters around it.

Tickets are available online. Normal tickets cost €15, over 65 only pay €10. Art students get an even bigger discount: tickets are €5.