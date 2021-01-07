Activity Tracking Fitness App Market Size Analysis With Concentrate On Key Drivers, Trends & Challenges 2020-2026

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Activity Tracking Fitness App Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Google Fit; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Azumio; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Global activity tracking fitness app market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the levels of disposable income available with individuals, along with various innovations in technology as well as product development with advanced components integration.

Activity tracking fitness apps are specialized forms of fitness apps which are solely focused on the tracking the activity of consumers through collection of data from the sensors attached to wearables that the consumer is wearing. This data is then analysed by the app and visually represented on the user’s smartphone for better understanding and also so that user can keep a track of all their activity in their own consciousness.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing focus on better healthcare and significant changes in the lifestyle of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing penetration of digital age resulting in greater adoption of digital forms of solution offerings will boost the market growth

High volumes of smart devices availability integrated with enhanced quality of sensors; this factor is expected to promote fitness activities globally as it can accurately track entire fitness regimes

Higher population prevalence suffering from obesity and other associated disorders resulting in greater focus on reduction of these diseases; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns arising in the developers of these apps as the availability of cheaper alternative applications restrict the growth of the market

Increasing levels of complications to manoeuvre between application stores as well as these applications due to a difficult user interface can also impede the market growth

By Gender (Men, Women),

Platform (Android, iOS, Others),

Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices),

Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others)

The ACTIVITY TRACKING FITNESS APP report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Apple Inc. announced the preview of “watchOS 6”, providing users of Apple Watch with enhanced services and solutions to better manage their health. The upgraded version includes a number of benefits ranging from health and fitness, upgraded store for apps and even the apps

In March 2019, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of various consumer electronic products consisting of smartwatches and specialized fitness trackers. Along with these launches, they announced their plans to invoke various innovations in their app helping result in a more personalized approach for each individual, enhancing the levels of tracking and understanding for consumers

