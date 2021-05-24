Activist «Black Lives Matter» after being shot dead in danger | Free press

Sasha Johnson has been one of the best-known faces of the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain for over a year now. Now the 27-year-old was seriously injured by a gunshot.

London (AP) – A leader of the “Black Lives Matter” movement in Britain is in hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

27-year-old Sasha Johnson was shot in the head, her Take the Initiative party said. “The attack took place in the early morning hours after numerous death threats to her activism.”

However, the London police emphasized on Monday evening that there was no evidence of a targeted attack or threat. The mother of two helped organize protests against systemic racism in Britain in the summer of 2020.

Police said a party had taken place near the South London crime scene. She called eyewitnesses to the incident Sunday morning to report.

