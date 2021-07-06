Active Toughening Agent Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Kaneka, Solvay, Emerald Materials, Huntsman

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Active Toughening Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Kaneka, Solvay, Emerald Materials, Huntsman, Dow, Senmao, Mingtai, Qingming, Jingyi, Sanmu, Qingyang, Huaxing, Xinyehao, Hengchuang, Changhuan

By Types:

Rubber Toughening Agent

Thermoplastic Resin Toughening Agent

Others



By Applications:

Coating

Adhesive

Electronics

Composite Materials

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Active Toughening Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rubber Toughening Agent

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Resin Toughening Agent

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Composite Materials

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Active Toughening Agent Production

2.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Toughening Agent Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Active Toughening Agent Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Toughening Agent Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Active Toughening Agent Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Active Toughening Agent Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Active Toughening Agent Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Active Toughening Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Active Toughening Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Active Toughening Agent Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kaneka

12.1.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kaneka Overview

12.1.3 Kaneka Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kaneka Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.1.5 Kaneka Recent Developments

12.2 Solvay

12.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Solvay Overview

12.2.3 Solvay Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Solvay Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.2.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.3 Emerald Materials

12.3.1 Emerald Materials Corporation Information

12.3.2 Emerald Materials Overview

12.3.3 Emerald Materials Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Emerald Materials Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.3.5 Emerald Materials Recent Developments

12.4 Huntsman

12.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.4.2 Huntsman Overview

12.4.3 Huntsman Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Huntsman Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.4.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.5 Dow

12.5.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dow Overview

12.5.3 Dow Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dow Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.5.5 Dow Recent Developments

12.6 Senmao

12.6.1 Senmao Corporation Information

12.6.2 Senmao Overview

12.6.3 Senmao Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Senmao Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.6.5 Senmao Recent Developments

12.7 Mingtai

12.7.1 Mingtai Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mingtai Overview

12.7.3 Mingtai Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mingtai Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.7.5 Mingtai Recent Developments

12.8 Qingming

12.8.1 Qingming Corporation Information

12.8.2 Qingming Overview

12.8.3 Qingming Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Qingming Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.8.5 Qingming Recent Developments

12.9 Jingyi

12.9.1 Jingyi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jingyi Overview

12.9.3 Jingyi Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jingyi Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.9.5 Jingyi Recent Developments

12.10 Sanmu

12.10.1 Sanmu Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sanmu Overview

12.10.3 Sanmu Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sanmu Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.10.5 Sanmu Recent Developments

12.11 Qingyang

12.11.1 Qingyang Corporation Information

12.11.2 Qingyang Overview

12.11.3 Qingyang Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Qingyang Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.11.5 Qingyang Recent Developments

12.12 Huaxing

12.12.1 Huaxing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Huaxing Overview

12.12.3 Huaxing Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Huaxing Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.12.5 Huaxing Recent Developments

12.13 Xinyehao

12.13.1 Xinyehao Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xinyehao Overview

12.13.3 Xinyehao Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xinyehao Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.13.5 Xinyehao Recent Developments

12.14 Hengchuang

12.14.1 Hengchuang Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hengchuang Overview

12.14.3 Hengchuang Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hengchuang Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.14.5 Hengchuang Recent Developments

12.15 Changhuan

12.15.1 Changhuan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changhuan Overview

12.15.3 Changhuan Active Toughening Agent Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Changhuan Active Toughening Agent Product Description

12.15.5 Changhuan Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Active Toughening Agent Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Active Toughening Agent Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Active Toughening Agent Production Mode & Process

13.4 Active Toughening Agent Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Active Toughening Agent Sales Channels

13.4.2 Active Toughening Agent Distributors

13.5 Active Toughening Agent Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Active Toughening Agent Industry Trends

14.2 Active Toughening Agent Market Drivers

14.3 Active Toughening Agent Market Challenges

14.4 Active Toughening Agent Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Active Toughening Agent Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

