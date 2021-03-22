Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2027& Top Key Players are Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, etc

The global Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The report is streamlined with the current market scenario and economic landscape with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted normal business routines and induced certain financial difficulties. The report analyses the latest scenario, changing dynamics of the market, and the overall impact of the pandemic on the market and its key segments. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report studies the Active Psoriatic Arthritis market according to the impact of the pandemic and offers a present and future impact assessment.

Rising advancements in biosimilars and robust pipeline of biologic products are expressively enhancing the availability of safe and efficient psoriatic arthritis treatment. High incidence of psoriatic arthritis is extensively experienced by those patients who are already suffering from plague psoriasis. These scenarios are actively contribute to the industry growth of active psoriatic arthritis treatment and therefore, demand for drugs linked with this treatment are also likely to escalate in the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis. The in-depth report on the Active Psoriatic Arthritis market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Active Psoriatic Arthritis business sphere.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players profiled for this industry analysis include Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bausch Health Companies, Eli Lilly and Company and Pfizer among other companies

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prescriptions

OTC

Other

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Other

By Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Injectable

Oral

Topical

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



