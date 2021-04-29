Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to Surge to USD 258.3 Billion by 2026

As per the market research report published by Facts and Factors, the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market was valued at approximately USD 177.6 Billion in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 258.3 Billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.5% between 2020 and 2026.

APIs are synthetic and organically dynamic components of drugs that have a direct effect on disease cure, moderation, care, and counteraction. Because of the increased use of medications and biologics in the treatment of diseases, the global API market has grown dramatically in recent decades. The growing use of value models in API manufacturing, such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and current GMP (cGMP), as well as the global acceptance of International Conference on Harmonization (ICH) laws, has strengthened security guidelines. On the other hand, the API industry is facing challenges such as reducing development time, lowering development costs, improving process structure, and meeting quality requirements without sacrificing profit.

Market Dynamics

Advances in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing, as well as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and cancer, are both contributing to the rise. Government policies that encourage API demand, as well as shifts in geopolitical circumstances, are propelling the market forward. The API market is experiencing significant changes as a result of COVID-19’s supply chain disruption. Due to geopolitical circumstances and a desire to minimize reliance on China for API goods, countries such as India are being favored over China for API export. Furthermore, several governments have devised policies and provided incentives to encourage the development of goods.

Increased R&D programs for novel drug production, as well as favorable government legislation, are credited with the growth of the innovative APIs market. Many products are now in the pipeline as a result of extensive research in this area and are expected to be launched during the forecast era. The competition is expected to be driven by new entrants.

In 2020, the synthetic API segment had the highest revenue share of 69.97 % this is due to the increased availability of raw materials and the ease with which these molecules can be synthesized. Many synthetic molecules are also expected to become off-patent in the coming years, boosting development.

Over the forecast era, the biotech segment is projected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 7.2%. Factors such as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and higher molecule efficiency are propelling this segment forward. Furthermore, high investments in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors can be attributed to the biotech segment’s growth. This opens the door to the development of new molecules that help in the treatment of diseases like cancer. Biotech-related API’s high revenue makes the industry highly lucrative, attracting major players. For example, Clinigen, Inc.’s Proleukin (aldesleukin) is a biologic therapy for metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

North America is projected to Dominate Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Growth

North America had the highest market share of 41.5 percent in 2019 and is projected to hold that position during the forecast period. This can be due to the increasing epidemiology of cancer and other lifestyle-related diseases, which encourages R&D and thus boosts business growth.

During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 7.4%. The presence of economies like China and India, which the world relies on for low-cost API production, is a benefit for the region. The market is expected to rise due to rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Top Market Players

Major players operative in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Abbvie Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Mylan NV, Lupin Ltd, BASF SE, Aurobindo Pharma, Albemarle Corporation, Viatris Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., and Sanofi among others.

Over the projected period, Europe is expected to expand significantly. The market is expected to be driven by an increase in research funding and the local presence of key market players in this area. Due to increased investments, the number of biopharmaceutical companies in Europe is rising. For example, the biopharma industry raised USD 20 billion in investment in 2017, which increased by 28% to USD 27.5 billion in 2019. A number of major global players conduct biopharmaceutical research and development in Europe.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Innovative APIs

Generic APIs

By Manufacturer:

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant Manufacturers

By Type of Synthesis:

Synthetic

Biotech

By Drug Type:

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

By Therapeutic Application:

Communicable Diseases

Oncology, Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Pain management

Respiratory Diseases

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



