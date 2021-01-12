Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Share, Top Key Players, Regional Scope, Industry Challenges and Trends By Applications and Types
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size will reach $ 80530 million by 2025
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market will register a 6.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 80530 million by 2025, from $ 61840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business, shared in Chapter 3.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Teva
Hisun Pharmaceutical
Mylan
Aurobindo Pharma
Aspen
DSM
Pfizer
Novartis
Huahai Pharmaceutical
BASF
NCPC
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical
AbbVie
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Zhejiang NHU
Dr. Reddy�s Laboratories
Harbin Pharmaceutical
Bayer
Zhejiang Medicine
Northeast Pharm
LKPC
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Synthetic APIs
Biotech APIs
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
CNS
Cardiovascular
Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs
Respiratory
Rheumatology
Diabetes
Oncology
Others
Table of Content
1 Market Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics
1.2 Global Medical Nutrition Market Size
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
1.5 SWOT Analysis
2. Market Dynamics
2.1 Market Drivers
2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges
2.3 Emerging Market Trends
2.4 Impact of COVID-19
2.4.1 Short-term Impact
2.4.2 Long-term Impact
3 Associated Industry Assessment
3.1 Supply Chain Analysis
3.2 Industry Active Participants
3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials
3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers
3.3 Alternative Analysis
3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
Continue
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
