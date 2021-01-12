Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Share, Top Key Players, Regional Scope, Industry Challenges and Trends By Applications and Types

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market will register a 6.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 80530 million by 2025, from $ 61840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Teva

Hisun Pharmaceutical

Mylan

Aurobindo Pharma

Aspen

DSM

Pfizer

Novartis

Huahai Pharmaceutical

BASF

NCPC

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

AbbVie

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Zhejiang NHU

Dr. Reddy�s Laboratories

Harbin Pharmaceutical

Bayer

Zhejiang Medicine

Northeast Pharm

LKPC



This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Synthetic APIs

Biotech APIs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Medical Nutrition Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

Continue

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

