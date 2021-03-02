Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Insights, Forecast and Global Industry Analysis | Pfizer, Novartis AG, Sanofi

A new market report by Data Bridge Market Research on the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. An Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report Covers Major Players:

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is the component of any drug that generates its effect. Some drugs, such as combination therapy, have various effective components to cure distinct diseases or to behave in distinct respects. Generally, the pharmaceutical companies themselves have produced APIs in their respective nations. But in latest years, many corporations have chosen to ship manufacturing abroad to reduce expenses. This has led to important modifications in the way these drugs are controlled, with more strict guidance and checks in location.

Market Drivers

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market

Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market

Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segmentation:

The global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Therapeutic Application

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Pain Management

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Other Therapeutic Application

By Type

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, The Serdex Company, which is a subsidiary of Seppic, has been created to manufacture the primary component of this drug, TECA Pharma. SEPPIC, following its recent acquirement of Serdex, is now supplying its customers with this API with TECA Pharma Good Production Procedures certification and an Active Substance Master File to assist with statutory handling.

In September 2018, Lonza Pharma & Biotech announced the start of its quickly-intermediate pharmaceutical production project. The project optimizes chemical production installations at the company’s Visp (CH) facility to tackle growing worldwide early-stage supply safety and performance issues. Lonza is offering its clients an embedded supply chain from non-GMP late intermediates to CGMP sophisticated intermediates and APIs.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Market Overview: It includes key trends of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market related to products, applications, Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches on the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

Competitive Landscape and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Share Analysis

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.

Regional Analysis Covered in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

