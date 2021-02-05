Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Demand & SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Impact of COVID19 Opporttunities and Growth Drivers

Data Bridge Market Research released a new research report of 320 pages on title ‘Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) – Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Review, 2021’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies by Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.

The Major Key Players in the Market:

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

The data presented in the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market offers budding opportunities, which help users to make strategic moves and prosper their business.The report highlights the impact of numerous factors that might result in obstructing or propelling the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market at global as well as local level. With the watchful use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. Meticulous hard work of skilled forecasters, well-versed analysts and knowledgeable researchers gives outcome of such premium Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market research report. This market report aids to unearth the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the industry.

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is the component of any drug that generates its effect. Some drugs, such as combination therapy, have various effective components to cure distinct diseases or to behave in distinct respects. Generally, the pharmaceutical companies themselves have produced APIs in their respective nations. But in latest years, many corporations have chosen to ship manufacturing abroad to reduce expenses. This has led to important modifications in the way these drugs are controlled, with more strict guidance and checks in location.

Market Drivers

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market

Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market

Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Segmentation:

By Therapeutic Application

Communicable Diseases

Oncology

Pain Management

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Other Therapeutic Application

By Type

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, The Serdex Company, which is a subsidiary of Seppic, has been created to manufacture the primary component of this drug, TECA Pharma. SEPPIC, following its recent acquirement of Serdex, is now supplying its customers with this API with TECA Pharma Good Production Procedures certification and an Active Substance Master File to assist with statutory handling.

In September 2018, Lonza Pharma & Biotech announced the start of its quickly-intermediate pharmaceutical production project. The project optimizes chemical production installations at the company’s Visp (CH) facility to tackle growing worldwide early-stage supply safety and performance issues. Lonza is offering its clients an embedded supply chain from non-GMP late intermediates to CGMP sophisticated intermediates and APIs.

Some Major Points Covered in Microbiology Testing Market Report:

Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysis

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Type

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market, by Application

Production, Value (USD) by Region (2021-2027)

Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Competitive Landscape

Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Analysis and Forecast by Region

New Project Feasibility Analysis

Research Finding and Conclusion

Continued…………

Competitive Landscape and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Share Analysis

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

