Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market Analysis by Post COVID-19 Developments and Overview – 2025: Bose Corporation, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Apple Inc.

The Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Active Noise Cancellation Headphones market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Active Noise Cancellation Headphones market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The active noise cancellation headphones market is expected to CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market: Bose Corporation, Samsung, Sony Corporation, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., Logitech International S.A, Pioneer Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Plantronics Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– The growing awareness toward hearing disorders, the transition to hearable in the connected environment, the increasing number of smartphone users and tech-savvy consumers, and the adoption of new audio technology are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive the ANC headphones market.

– Increasing affinity of the millennial population towards technologically advanced and state-of-the-art electric appliances is one of the leading factors driving growth of the active noise cancellation headphones market.

– Increasing inclination of consumer towards headphones that offer higher audio quality is encouraging audio device companies to incorporate advanced technologies and offer the noise canceling feature in headphones is further fuelling the market growth.

– Furthermore, need for high capital and technological expertise may prove to be major barriers to entry for small- and medium-scale manufacturers in the active noise canceling headphones market.

– In-ear active noise cancelling headphones are likely to witness traction during the forecast period. A major reason for the high market penetration of these headphones is their cost-efficiency. Further, the increased adoption of in-ear headphones by sports and music enthusiasts is another factor for the high application of in-ear headphones.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– July 2019 – Beyerdynamic launched its premium pair of technologically advanced headphones Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC featuring active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity.

– March 2019 – Sennheiser launched MB 360 UC Bluetooth Headset with Active Noise Cancellation Technology.They are designed for modern office workers in noisy environments including open offices, coworking spaces or during commutation

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia-pacific is expected to Register Fastest Growth over the forecast period, owing to the presence of some major players in the region such as Sony. The presence coupled with the extensive research and development activities carried out by these players has resulted in the wide-scale adoption of the active noise cancellation headphones in the region.

– Asia Pacific players are introducing innovative features of noise canceling headphones to meet the dynamic consumer demands and attract a large consumer base in the region. Furthermore, adoption of innovative marketing strategies is expected to emerge as a popular trend among noise canceling headphones market players in the Asia Pacific region, in the upcoming years.

– Emerging markets in Asian countries have witnessed an unexpected growth in the demand for premium headphones, which can be attributed to the rising disposable income.Moreover, they are adopting smart headphones with add-on functionalities such as active noise cancellation, augmented hearing, and higher control over ambient sounds.

