Active Network Management (ANM) Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Global active network management (ANM) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2189.17 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to cost management and various other benefits accumulated with this technology.

Market Definition: Global Active Network Management (ANM) Market

Active network management is the technological application of interconnecting smaller components of a smart grid with the help of software for controlling the operation of these components. This technology results in better controlling of energy generators, devices, renewable energy generation. This technology ensures better automation integration and efficiency in its operating allowing for better management of technologies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for smart grid optimization with the help of automation resulting in greater efficiency in electricity transmission; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High demand for continued supply of electricity for the various end-users; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing volume of renewable energy being commercialized also acts as a market driver

Requirement of managing grids in a more effective way while reducing the overload on these grids; this factor is expected to enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the deployment of active network management technology this factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the availability of advanced smart grid solutions is also restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Active Network Management (ANM) Market

By Component

Software

Services Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application Area

Power Power Generation

Thermal Power Plants

Nuclear Power Plants

Renewable Power Plants Power Grids

Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Electric Power Transmission Water Treatment & Distribution

Transportation

Government

Others Manufacturing



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, UK Power Networks announced the availability of an “Active Network Management” program designed to enhance the capacity of grids while improving the ease of generator connection. The system will be initiated by end of June month and will be available to the customers initiating new connections for the South East England

In September 2016, Landis+Gyr announced the availability of real-time monitoring capabilities under their grid analytics product range. This will initiate greater awareness in management of voltage variances for different utilities while improving the intelligence for weakened transformers as well as faulty voltage regulators

Competitive Analysis

Global active network management (ANM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active network management (ANM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global active network management (ANM) market are ABB; Oracle; GE Digital; Schneider Electric; Siemens; Itron Inc.; Landis+Gyr; Indra Sistemas; Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.; UK Power Networks; Camlin Ltd; Smarter Grid Solutions Ltd.; ZIV; Argand Solutions; Kelvatek Ltd. among others.

The Active Network Management (ANM) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Active Network Management (ANM) market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Active Network Management (ANM) market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Active Network Management (ANM) market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Active Network Management (ANM). Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Active Network Management (ANM) market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Active Network Management (ANM) market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Active Network Management (ANM) market by offline distribution channel

Global Active Network Management (ANM) market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Active Network Management (ANM) market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Active Network Management (ANM) market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Active Network Management (ANM) market in Americas

Licensed Active Network Management (ANM) market in EMEA

Licensed Active Network Management (ANM) market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

