Active Dosimeter Market -Focuses On the Status and Outlook for Major Applications and Growth Rate(2021-2026)

The Global Active Dosimeter Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Active Dosimeter Market.

The Active Dosimeter report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Active Dosimeter market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Active Dosimeter Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Active Dosimeter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active Dosimeter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The Active Dosimeter market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026. Personal protection from ionizing radiation has become crucial for anyone working in an environment where there is a risk of exposure. It has also become a legislative requirement of an organization to protect its employees from receiving too high a radiation dose. Such working environments may include hospitals, imaging clinics, laboratories, industrial facilities, and some mines (i.e., mineral sand mines). Individuals working in nuclear power plants, nuclear research facilities, and medical laboratories must continually monitor their exposure to harmful radiation. Hence, they are the primary users of the electronic personal dosimeter.

Competitive Landscape

The Active Dosimeter market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players such as Landauer Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., etc. However, with advancements in assessment and measurement of the electronic component, new players are increasing their market presence, and prominent players are adopting acquisition strategies to expand their presence.

– April 2020 – Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division acquired Germany�s oldest and largest personal radiation monitoring service, Auswertungsstelle f�r Strahlendosimeter (AWST), from Helmholtz Zentrum M�nchen, the German Research Center for Environmental Health.

– January 2020 – Mirion Technologies, Inc. announced it had acquired Capintec, Inc., a supplier of calibration and measurement technologies for nuclear medicine applications. The acquisition of Capintec is consistent with the Mirion strategic expansion plan, which is focused on enhancing its portfolio of technology offerings across a range of core and adjacent end markets.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

