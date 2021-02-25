Active Data Warehousing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Tresure Data Inc., Cloudera Inc., Snowflake Computing Inc., Oracle

Global Active Data Warehousing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Active Data Warehousing Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Active Data Warehousing.

The global active data warehousing market was valued at USD 7.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 13.32 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.17% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

– The active data warehousing market is poised for a significant shift, owing to factors like the ongoing demand for next-gen business intelligence, coupled with the growing amount of data generated by organizations. ADW allows users to access an enormous range of complex information in real-time. The data is organized efficiently and relevantly, which is anticipated to aid market growth over the forecast period. The rising demand for low latency and high-speed analytics, combined with the growing role of business intelligence in enterprise management, is expected to significantly drive the market demand. The increasing number of smartphone users in developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and China, along with social media traffic, is generating a growing stream of data that requires additional capabilities, including real-time data warehousing.

– In Brazil, with nearly 90% of the population living in urban areas, SKY Brasil has approximately 29% market share for direct-to-home satellite services. The company opted for Oracle’s Autonomous Data Warehouse running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, integrated into Oracle’s Siebel CRM, to perform real-time, sophisticated marketing analytics. The deployer achieved 90% less time in deployment and commencing production compared to its previous on-premise solution while realizing 60% of infrastructure cost savings. Furthermore, ADW significantly diminishes the cost of computing, coupled with combining data in a single location, which is further projected to impact market growth positively.

– Additionally, ADW substantially decreases the cost of computing, coupled with combining data in a single location, which is also expected to impact the market growth positively. Along with these factors, globally, the significant rise in the Big Data trend in organizations is leading to the increasing demand for analytics, which is also projected to aid market growth. Also, to be able to scale the computing capacity to match the demand and effortlessly scale back down when the usage peaks, vendors in the market have been following resource usage-based models for the pricing of cloud data warehousing. This addresses the issue about economies of scale that vendors may look for, as well as the flexibility that clients demand. However, fixed capacity data warehouses force organizations to buy more compute capacity than needed.

– According to a survey of 300 analytics professionals located in the United States, conducted by Burtch Works and the International Institute for Analytics (IIA), almost 43% of respondents stated that analytics played a major role in their activities to make significant decisions in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic outbreak has led companies to ramp down their operations, cut costs, and shut down their offices. Another challenge that businesses have been facing is the massive shift to the work from home model. Such trends are expected to act as catalysts for cloud-based data warehouse deployments. Adopting data warehousing at the time of the pandemic has offered a wide range of benefits, ranging from cost-effectiveness and access to an extensive talent pool to increased scalability.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591768/active-data-warehousing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Active Data Warehousing Market are Tresure Data Inc., Cloudera Inc., Snowflake Computing Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services Inc, VMware Inc. (Pivotal Software Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Teradata Corporation, Kognitio Ltd, IBM Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Oracle Application Express (APEX) was made available on Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud. The massive benefits of a fully-managed and autonomous database cloud service, coupled with an industry-leading low code platform to fatly develop and deploy applications, offers customers efficient capabilities. Autonomous Database is available exclusively through Oracle and is provided in two versions optimized to meet the specialized requirements for Online Transaction Processing and Data Warehousing.

– May 2020 – Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management provider, is creating an integration with SAP to streamline businesses to the cloud by adopting SAP’s data and analytics cloud portfolio and Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services. The new combination will feature the adoption of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, which will support integration with existing data warehouses and a broad set of applications and databases on-premises and in the cloud.

Key Market Trends

Hybrid Deployment is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth



– Organizations that are unsure of choosing the best model fit for their enterprise needs; they mostly opt for a hybrid approach where they store their data in an on-premise data center and use the cloud for data processing and analytics. Alternatively, they can also save the data in a cloud data warehouse and perform analytics on-premise. Another compelling reason behind the rapid adoption of the hybrid model is that the investment an organization have made to set up on-premise hardware and software.

– Software and hardware infrastructure is expensive, and organizations may be unwilling to abandon those capital expenditures it made on them to move to the cloud. Rather than migrating to the cloud infrastructure entirely, the best possible alternative will be to inherit the hybrid model and make the maximum use of both models. With the companies nowadays generating a considerable volume of data which needs to be processed on a real-time basis to make effective decisions to drive the process, companies across the globe are significantly adopting big data analytics which is one of the major factor driving the market.

– The flexibility of deployments has emerged over the years, with data warehouses providers, such as Actian Corporation, making it available on on-premise and multiple cloud environments, including Azure and AWS. Recently, the company announced its Avalanche Real-time Connected Data Warehouse Solution to support the AWS and Azure cloud platform. Actian’s hybrid solution is developed as a cloud data warehouse natively built into the product to offer its enterprise clients to rapidly and inexpensively harness diverse data sources for use in high-performance analytics, both in the cloud and for on-premise solutions.

– In June 2020, Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data announced it had achieved the next level of scale for its customers by offering multiple petabyte (PB) capacity on its new hybrid data warehouse 3-chassis configuration. The most recent development in the evolution of the fastest, most performant hybrid cloud data warehouse in the industry, the 3-chassis configuration demonstrates Yellowbrick deployed a strategy is to stay ahead of customer demands as businesses expand their infrastructure and workloads. This evolution offers increased single-warehouse capacity with support for 3.6PB of user data in an 18U rack form factor.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest market Share



– The US organizations are significant adopters of analytics across several verticals, compared with the European or Asian organizations. The United States is considered the leading country in the market because of the significant demand and presence of vendors in the country. Also, according to Telecom Advisory Services, in 2019, the United States generated 41.52 million exabytes per month of internet traffic. According to Cisco, the cloud traffic in North America was estimated at 4,860 exabytes per year in 2019. Also, consumers in the country value vendors that provide real-time assistance with their issues; hence, a massive number of retail organizations are adopting active data warehousing concepts to enhance their loyalty management applications that play a crucial role in retaining consumers.

– The growth of mobile broadband led to an increase in Big Data analytics and cloud computing in the country. The United States, with a considerable number of analytics adopters in 2019, encouraged multiple enterprises switching from on-premise to cloud-based deployment, which is estimated to be an addressable market for data warehouse installations. Furthermore, logistics activities are expected to increase with the rise in trade activities and the growing number of businesses in the country. However, the ever-increasing public debt of the country is expected to drive the inflation rate up, thus curtailing small vendors’ activities.

– As per Microsoft, AI-driven virtual agents have contributed significantly toward emerging channels. Features, like natural language processing and machine learning, possess capabilities to deliver smart, conversational, and fast solutions, 24/7. This indicates the importance and spending that companies direct toward improving customer satisfaction. Further, as per survey data of Genesys, back in December 2019, nearly 52% of US respondents became frustrated when soliciting customer support. Therefore, the demand for such sophisticated platforms and analytics will continue to help register a steady growth rate of active data warehousing.

– Another key driver in the market is the increasing need for solutions with BI capabilities. Various initiatives by the government and increased use of data analytics by physicians for improved primary care, such as detection and prevention of diseases, are driving the market. Thus, many healthcare organizations have started spending more on active data warehousing to increase cost savings. Over the forecast period, the increasing demand for real-time analytics and BI from insurance and other BFSI companies is expected to bolster the demand for ADW in the United States.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591768/active-data-warehousing-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the Active Data Warehousing Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Active Data Warehousing Market

– Changing the Active Data Warehousing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Active Data Warehousing market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Active Data Warehousing Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Active Data Warehousing Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Active Data Warehousing industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082591768?mode=su?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com