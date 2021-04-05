Active Data Warehousing Market 2021 Global Business Insights and Development Analysis to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Active Data Warehousing market in its latest report titled, “Active Data Warehousing Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global active data warehousing market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.95 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.17% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Active Data Warehousing Market: ORACLE CORPORATION, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, SAP SE, AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC, Tresure Data Inc., Cloudera Inc., Snowflake Computing Inc., VMware Inc. (Pivotal Software Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Teradata Corporation, Kognitio Ltd, IBM Corporation, and Others.

Oracle launched an autonomous cloud database capable of patching cybersecurity weaknesses on its own accord, according to an announcement by CTO and Chairman Larry Ellison, at Oracle OpenWorld 2017. Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud uses machine learning to eliminate human maintenance and error, offering self-driving, self-scaling, and self-repairing database functions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the HPE Privileged Account Management (PAM) Service offering, an extension to its HPE Managed Security Services (MSS) portfolio. In partnership with account security software provider CyberArk, this offering is designed to help customers more effectively mitigate the heightened risk associated with privileged accounts, enforce more consistent application of security policies, and reduce manual efforts and administrative costs.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid Deployment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

Although most companies benefit significantly by deploying a cloud-based data warehouse as it is cost-effective, quick to set up, and instantly scalable, companies that require total control, flexibility, accessibility, and predictability might find that an on-premise solution is a better fit for their needs.

If organizations are unsure of choosing the best model fit for their needs, they opt for a hybrid approach, storing their data in an on-premise data center and using the cloud for data processing and analytics. Alternatively, they can store the data in a cloud data warehouse and perform analytics on-premise as well.

The suitable solution for this would be to implement a hybrid approach, where the internal systems can be protected by secret server on-premise and cloud services can be protected on the secret server cloud.

Another compelling reason behind adopting the hybrid model is that investment organizations have already settled into on-premise hardware and software. Software and hardware infrastructure is expensive, and organizations may be unwilling to abandon those capital expenditures, just to move to the cloud. Rather than migrating to the cloud infrastructure entirely, the best possible alternative will be to inherit the hybrid model and make the maximum use of both models.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

