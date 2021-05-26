Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Active Cosmetic Ingredients (ACI) Market was valued at USD 3,072.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,185.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. In recent years, consumers are getting more inclined towards natural and organic cosmetics. The younger consumers are prioritizing meaning over materialism and are demanding more authentic, transparent, and natural ingredients. In the case of ACI market, plant-based or bio-active ingredients have witnessed a rapid demand and adoption. Moreover, with the increase in demand for cosmetic, there has been an increase in product launches by companies operating in the industry. The companies have been launching products and are collaborating with other players to expand their presence globally. For instance, In November 2019, Clariant AG partnered with Plant Advanced Technologies to develop powerful plant-based active ingredients for cosmetics.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2352

Key Summary of Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the Active Cosmetic Ingredients industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the Active Cosmetic Ingredients industry. The report studies the following companies in detail: BASF SE, Croda International, DOW Chemicals, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings, Lonza Group, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries, Givaudan, and Symrise AG.

Ingredient Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Moisturizing Agents

Anti-Aging Agents

UV Filters

Exfoliating Agents

Antimicrobial Agents

Other Ingredients

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Other Forms

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Functionality Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Anti-ageing

Anti-acne

Moisturizing

UV damage

Skin lightening

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Skincare

Haircare

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Online

Offline

The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the Active Cosmetic Ingredients market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2352

Along with the basic information, the report also offers insights into marketing strategies readily adopted by the key manufacturers for the endorsement of their products. The report offers significant data pertaining to development trends and market position to offer deeper insights into targeted clients, brand promotions, and pricing analysis. The report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

The report explains the market share and sales volume of each company, along with the key details of the operations of these companies. The report further offers extensive coverage of their product portfolio, business expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue contribution, investment plans, and financial standings. The report also covers the strategic alliances observed within these key companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate and government deals, partnerships and agreements, and brand promotions and product launches.

To know more about the report, click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/active-cosmetic-ingredients-market

Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies’ regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers details about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Biologics Market Trends

Medical Imaging Systems Market Revenue

Medical Waste Management Market Demand

Benzene Market Overview

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries and information about the customization of this report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report well-suited for your needs.