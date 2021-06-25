Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2020–2026

Market Size – USD 3,072.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Availability of a wide range of products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Active Cosmetic Ingredients (ACI) Market was valued at USD 3,072.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,185.7 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. In recent years, consumers are getting more inclined towards natural and organic cosmetics. The younger consumers are prioritizing meaning over materialism and are demanding more authentic, transparent, and natural ingredients. In the case of ACI market, plant-based or bio-active ingredients have witnessed a rapid demand and adoption. Moreover, with the increase in demand for cosmetic, there has been an increase in product launches by companies operating in the industry. The companies have been launching products and are collaborating with other players to expand their presence globally. For instance, In November 2019, Clariant AG partnered with Plant Advanced Technologies to develop powerful plant-based active ingredients for cosmetics.

Owing to the increasing multiple public controversies, such as contaminations and product adulterations, concerns associated with parabens and sulfates, industries such as the food & beverage, personal care, and cosmetics have witnessed significant changes. In recent years, the cosmetics industry has also been looking for partners enabling better transparency of information along the whole supply chain. For instance, DNA Gensee, a French bio-tech laboratory offers DNA-based analysis to ensure the quality and safety of supplies. This allows players in the cosmetics industry to have some factual data on the authenticity of what they have bought and to know whether what was supplied is in adherence with the R&D specifications.

Europe accounted for USD 1,054.3 million in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. With the socio-demographic changes in Europe, the demand for natural ingredients for cosmetics and related products have witnessed a significant increase. According to the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), with the rising ageing population in the region, the demand for natural ingredients with active properties, such as anti-ageing has increased significantly. Skincare cosmetics, including creams, serums, eye creams and face masks have gained widespread popularity. Other cosmetics with an increased demand include antiwrinkle, anti-pigmentation and anti-stretch mark products. This is expected to boost demand for ACI in the upcoming years.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2352

Further key findings from the report suggest

UV Filters accounted for 11.9% of the market in 2019. Increasing concerns about skin diseases and growing awareness over the risk of skin cancer associated with overexposure to the sun’s UV light is generating enormous opportunities for the manufacturers to invest in this business.

Powder ingredients are anticipated to dominate the industry. Powder ingredients work well with young or oily skin as they tend to adsorb oily residue. Thus, most of the oily skin regulators formulations are formulated in powder form. For instance, activated charcoal powder is a highly adsorptive component with multiple nano pores allowing it to adsorb impurities and oil present in the skin and hair.

The adoption of active ingredients for treatment of acne is likely to increase in the forecast period. Acne is considered to be one of the key dermatological issues faced globally. Based on the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is among the most common skin condition in the U.S. and affects approximately 50 million Americans annually. Thus, over the last few decades, cosmetic companies have been introducing various products to resolve issues related to acne. These products include various active ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, and retinol, which provide a multi-prolonged approach.

Europe is likely to witness a significant CAGR owing to increasing demand from countries such as France, Germany and the U.K. According to a key German skincare brand, skincare is more about wellness and efficacy to the Germans, and thus, they are more focused on ingredients than just finding something considered to be luxurious or pampering experience. Thus, a large share of the German skincare is built upon a stripped back routine of cleansing, toning and moisturizing that supports the skin’s natural renewal process. Similarly, in France, trends such as achieving radiant skin free from imperfections are prevalent. Thus, the market for active ingredients is forecasted to grow in the region.

Key participants in the market include BASF SE, Croda International, DOW Chemicals, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings, Lonza Group, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries, Givaudan, and Symrise AG. Croda International is a European specialty chemical company found in 1925. The company offers active cosmetic ingredients through its subsidiary Sederma. The company offers a wide range of cosmetic ingredients for skin and hair care products, which are internationally sold to all significant cosmetic manufacturers.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2352

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Active Cosmetic Ingredients market on the basis of ingredient, form, source, functionality, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Moisturizing Agents

Anti-Aging Agents

UV Filters

Exfoliating Agents

Antimicrobial Agents

Other Ingredients

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Other Forms

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Functionality Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Anti-ageing

Anti-acne

Moisturizing

UV damage

Skin lightening

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Skincare

Haircare

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/active-cosmetic-ingredients-market

The Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Report Offers:

Deep insights into the Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Active Ingredients industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Winco Bulk Food Ingredients Market Trends

Non Bulk Ingredients Market Demand

Refrigerant Compressor Market Revenue

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter