Activated Carbon Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Activated Carbon Market Size – USD 6.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.6%, Market trends – Accelerated urbanization and industrial expansion in APAC

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Activated Carbon market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations.

The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Activated Carbon Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/354

Key Highlights from the Report:

Granular activated carbon (GAC) is an efficient option to remove certain chemicals such as organic chemicals from the water. GAC filters also eliminate chemicals that confer objectionable taste or odor to the water.

Coal-based activated carbon is extensively used in the purification of potable water thereby driving the segment’s growth. The segment is foreseen to proliferate at a significantly high CAGR during the projected timeframe.

The automotive end-use industry is foreseen to expand at a significantly high CAGR in the estimated timeframe. In the automotive sector, activated carbon is extensively used to control emissions to remove VOCs and enhance the air quality of the cabin using activated carbon filter pads. It is also used to create electrodes for super-capacitors.

Europe is projected to occupy a substantial share of the industry in the estimated period owing to the implementation of stringent regulations by the government concerning the environment and increasing consciousness about the environment in the region. The increasing economic development in the region is also driving the regional demand.

Prominent players in the market include Prominent Systems Inc., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Donau Carbon GmbH, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Kureha Corporation, Boyce Carbon, and Calgon Carbon Corporation, among others.

In November 2020, AquaShield introduced Philips Water GoZero, a new product line of Philips-branded hydration products to transform the way of water consumption. The product enables consumers to enjoy clean and fresh drinking water on-the-go from both tap and natural sources in a sustainable manner.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Activated Carbon Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/354

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Activated Carbon Market on the basis of type, raw material, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Bead Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon

Other Activated Carbon

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wood/Coal

Coconut Shell

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage Processing

Automotive

Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Air Purification

Others

Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/activated-carbon-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Activated Carbon Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Activated Carbon Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Check Over Mercury Emission for Pollution Control Leading the Demand for Activated Carbon

4.2.2.2. Research and New Product Development

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Scarcity of Raw Materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Activated Carbon Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

5.1.2. Powdered Activated Carbon

5.1.3. Bead Activated Carbon

5.1.4. Granular Activated Carbon

5.1.5. Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon

5.1.6. Other Activated Carbon

Continued…