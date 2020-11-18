Activated Carbon Market: Global Industry Size, Trends, Industry Demand, Future Growth And Forecast To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co.

Global activated carbon market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product in different purification and treatment processing in different industries.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Cabot Corporation Kuraray Co., HAYCARB (PVT) KUREHA CORPORATION Donau Carbon GmbH Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH Prominent Systems, OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON Advanced Emissions Solutions, Albemarle Corporation Carbon Activated Corporation Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Ingevity CarboTech AC GmbH Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Activated Carbon Market

Activated carbon is a type of processed carbon designed to provide smaller, lower-volume pores in its structure which help in increasing the surface area in filtration application. These pores help increase the absorption capacity, and therefor are utilized in purification in a number of processing industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pollution control, water & wastewater treatment among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for water & wastewater processing industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for purification and filter media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the treatment of water and air in various industries; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

High levels of research and developments in the production of carbon; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials for the production of the product resulting in higher production costs; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of certain alternatives product offerings; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Kuraray Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corporation, which will operate as a subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. alongside Kuraray’s Carbon Materials Business Division directly reporting to Functional Materials Company. The acquisition will have a positive complementary effect on Kuraray’s activated carbon and filtration media offerings while improving the environmental and sustainable product divisions of the company globally

In November 2016, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of CECA’s activated carbon and filter aid business. This combined enterprise will provide specialised presence and capabilities in the European region for activated carbon and other filtration media. The combined operations will be under the Chemviron brand name and will be integrated into Calgon Carbon’s European based business

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Activated Carbon Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Activated Carbon Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Activated Carbon Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Activated Carbon.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Activated Carbon.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Activated Carbon by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Activated Carbon Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Activated Carbon Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Activated Carbon.

Chapter 9: Activated Carbon Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

