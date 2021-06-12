Action camera Market by End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

The action camera market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.2billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2027.

An action camera comprises a wide angled lens to capture desired wide and best possible view as clear as 4k resolution quality and hence provides high quality videos. The image clarity relies on cameras as well as devices used for capturing those images. Moreover, presence of various sensors in camera units improves the overall product quality. Chips miniaturization also influences type and format of resolution for action cameras. Action cameras use CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor technology and hence are able to click pictures in time-lapse as well as in burst mode. Action cameras are generally worn or mounted so that they can shoot pictures and record videos with the point of view as first person perspective. One of the very common examples of action cameras is body worn camera. It can be mounted or attached on a helmet or hat, handlebars of a bike or on front side of any vehicle, and on chest. Moreover, it can also be mounted on a monopod or tripod for handheld use. It can be used in a wide range of applications with various designs. Body worn cameras are more commonly used as social and recreational activities within various industries including finance, healthcare & medical, military, journalism, and citizen surveillance.

Action camera records pictures and videos onto a micro SD card and has slots for either a USB-C connector or a Micro-USB. These cameras can also record high-definition video with average speed for 4K video at 60 fps and 120 or 240 fps for slow-motion video recording. Action cameras are available in various picture capturing technologies such as standard definition (SD), high definition (HD), and ultra-high definition (ultra HD).

Rise in number of product launches is expected to drive the global action camera market growth during the action camera market forecast period. Recent researches and developments in the consumer electronic industry such as adoption of sensors in products and smart gadgets is expected to drive the action camera market growth during the forecast period. Attractive features such as compact size, portability, convenience, and versatility fuel the demand for action cameras.

While there are a lot of dedicated digital cameras in the market, many HD cameras are now incorporated into smartphones with higher megapixels. This inbuilt HD camera feature helps customers to use their cameras to start live video streaming and recording and directly editing as well as uploading images to cloud systems. This factor acts as a restrain for growth of the personal use of action cameras as customers can afford mobile phones with lower cost than the HD action cameras. However high-end and dedicated ultra -high definition cameras are still preferred by professional photographers and digital content creators.

Rise in disposable income and growth in popularity of adventurous activities such as surfing, skydiving, caving, and snorkeling is the major reason for increase in demand for action cameras by both professional customers and personal users to capture memories and experience during these exciting outdoor recreational activities. Latest trends in action camera markets are coming in form of digital upgradation and use of IoT. Keeping in mind brand loyalty tendency and behavior of consumers, manufacturers are mainly focusing on adding IoT services such as cloud computing to expand multimedia functioning of action camera solutions. High cost of action cameras is the major factor that sometimes influences personal users to adopt smartphones having advanced camera and video features. Considering this trend of consumers behavior to overcome this restrain, market players are engaging in inventing waterproofing, increasing durability, providing compact design, making products available in low cost, and providing weather resistance action cameras to lure consumers for their products.

North America and Europe are known to be the dominant regions in the action camera market with higher action camera market share. North American countries has witnessed higher rate of traction for action camera, owing to its increased demand from consumers. Some key macroeconomic factors such as rise in social media usage and surge in per-capita income also play an important role in contributing to the overall growth of the action camera market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth in the future, owing to rise in demand for different types of innovative and compact action cameras for outdoor activities purpose. In addition, the region has witnessed considerable surge in number of millennials, who are forefront consumers of action cameras. Therefore, rise in millennial population is anticipated to offer remunerative action camera market growth opportunities.

Some key companies profiled in the report include GoPro, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Sony Corporation, Shenzhen Arashi Vision Co., Ltd, Drift Innovation Ltd, The Ricoh Company, World Wide Licenses Ltd.–iON, Eastman Kodak Company, Toshiba Corporation, and Xiaomi Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By End User

Professional

Personal

By Technology

Standard definition (SD)

High definition (HD)

Ultra high definition (Ultra HD)

By Distribution Channel

Brand outlets

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Specialty stores

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Italy Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



