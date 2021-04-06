Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices Market Expected to Garner US$ 1.78 Bn by 2028| Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Aetna Inc., ResMed Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Activinsights Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SOMNOmedics GmbH, MEDISANA GmbH, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt, Compumedics, Natus Medical

The Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices Market is expected at US$ 1.78 billion, to grow at +4% by 2028.

Actigraphs are small motion sensor detectors (accelerometers) that are encased in a unit about the size of a wristwatch and can be worn continuously for days to months. Actigraphy is a non-invasive technique used to assess cycles of activity and rest over several days to several weeks. Your doctor may ask you to wear an actigraph for a period of time to get an objective measurement of your sleep schedule.

The Actiwatch-2 utilizes a piezoelectric sensor to detect vertical accelerations at the wrist between 0.5 and 2.0g with a frequency response range between 0.35-7.5Hz. Activity counts from the device reflect the peak acceleration detected over each epoch and are used in determining sleep and wake intervals.

An actigraph monitors movement and can be used to assess sleep-wake cycles, or circadian rhythms, over an extended period of time. It uses something called an accelerometer to record motion. These are often integrated into smartphones and can also be separate devices. This information is then used to create a graph.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Aetna Inc., ResMed Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Activinsights Ltd., SOMNOmedics GmbH, MEDISANA GmbH, Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd, Compumedics, Ltd., Natus Medical

The aim of the report is to equip relevant players in deciphering essential cues about the various real-time market based developments, also drawing significant references from historical data, to eventually present a highly effective market forecast and prediction, favoring sustainable stance and impeccable revenue flow despite challenges such as sudden pandemic, interrupted production and disrupted sales channel in the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market.

This research report is an amalgamation of all relevant data pertaining to historic and current market specific information that systematically decide the future growth prospects of the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market. This section of the report further aims to enlighten report readers about the decisive developments and catastrophic implications caused by an unprecedented incident such as the pandemic that has visibly rendered unparalleled implications across the market.

Market segments on the basis of:

By actigraphy devices

Wrist band

Hand band

wearable actigraphy devices

By polysomnography devices

fixed polysomnography devices

portable polysomnography devices

By Technology

wireless technology devices

USB devices

GPS devices

others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

This report is well documented to present crucial analytical review affecting the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market amidst COVID-19 outrage. The report is so designed to lend versatile understanding about various market influencers encompassing a thorough barrier analysis as well as an opportunity mapping that together decide the upcoming growth trajectory of the market. In the light of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, this mindfully drafted research offering is in complete sync with the current ongoing market developments as well as challenges that together render tangible influence upon the holistic growth trajectory of the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market.

Besides presenting a discerning overview of the historical and current market specific developments, inclined to aid a future-ready business decision, this well-compiled research report on the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market also presents vital details on various industry best practices comprising SWOT and PESTEL analysis to adequately locate and maneuver profit scope. Therefore, to enable and influence a flawless market-specific business decision, aligning with the best industry practices, this specific research report on the market also lends a systematic rundown on vital growth triggering elements comprising market opportunities, persistent market obstacles and challenges, also featuring a comprehensive outlook of various drivers and threats that eventually influence the growth trajectory in the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market.

Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices Geographical Segmentation Includes:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

In this latest research publication a thorough overview of the current market scenario has been portrayed, in a bid to aid market participants, stakeholders, research analysts, industry veterans and the like to borrow insightful cues from this ready-to-use market research report, thus influencing a definitive business discretion. The report in its subsequent sections also portrays a detailed overview of competition spectrum, profiling leading players and their mindful business decisions, influencing growth in the Actigraphy Sensors & PSG Devices market.

