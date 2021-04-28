Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
Latest market research report on Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) market.
ABS is a terpolymer made by polymerizing styrene and acrylonitrile in the presence of polybutadiene. The proportions can vary from 15 to 35% acrylonitrile, 5 to 30% butadiene and 40 to 60% styrene. The result is a long chain of polybutadiene criss-crossed with shorter chains of poly(styrene-co-acrylonitrile). The nitrile groups from neighboring chains, being polar, attract each other and bind the chains together, making ABS stronger than pure polystyrene. The styrene gives the plastic a shiny, impervious surface. The polybutadiene, a rubbery substance, provides toughness even at low temperatures. For the majority of applications, ABS can be used between ?20 and 80 °C (?4 and 176 °F) as its mechanical properties vary with temperature. The properties are created by rubber toughening, where fine particles of elastomer are distributed throughout the rigid matrix.
Leading Company for Driving Market Growth
The global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:
Polyone
Exxonmobil
LG Chem
Automotive
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kumho Polychem
Asahi Kasei
Lyondellbasell
Sichuan Sunplas
Dupont
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Electrical and Electronics
Medical
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Appliances
Others
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Injection Molding
Extrusion
Blow Molding
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Key Stakeholders
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) market and related industry.
