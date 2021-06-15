Acrylic Sheets Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Global Acrylic Sheets Market is valued approximately at USD 5012 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.32% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Acrylic plastics are type of plastics manufactured using one or multiple derivatives of acrylic acid. Acrylic sheets have excellent strength, stiffness and weathering properties when compared to other transparent plastics. Also, acrylic sheets have high optical clarity that is similar to glass. Acrylic sheets are widely being used in building and construction industry for aesthetic purposes. Durable signs, sign boards, display shelves, skylights, retail store fixtures, are some of the applications of the acrylic sheets in building and construction industry. Further, the residential applications of the acrylic sheet include kitchen backsplash, glass cabinets, picture frames, tabletop, coffee & end table and bed frames. According to International Construction Market Survey, the construction industry grew by 3.5% in 2017 and by 3.9 % in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw509

Due to the majority of application of acrylic sheet in building and construction industry and the surging trend of building and construction industry, the acrylic sheet market is expected to witness significant growth. Further, due to high gloss of the surface, low cost of maintenance, easy to clean properties and hard surface, acrylic sheets find application in hospitals and automotive industry. Therefore, surging automotive industry and rapid industrialization across various regions of the world are other major factors augmenting the growth of the market. However, presence of low-cost substitutes of acrylic sheets is expected to hamper the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Acrylic Sheets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in infrastructural development and high disposable income of people across the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high standard of living and the surging trend automotive industry are anticipated to contribute to the North America acrylic market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

Altuglas (Arkema)

3A Composites

Aristech Acrylics

Gevacril

Polycasa

Plaskolite

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Extruded Acrylic Sheet

Cast Acrylic Sheet

By Application:

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Light and Signage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw509

Target Audience of the Global Acrylic Sheets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors