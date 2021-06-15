Acrylic Sheets Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026
Global Acrylic Sheets Market is valued approximately at USD 5012 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.32% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Acrylic plastics are type of plastics manufactured using one or multiple derivatives of acrylic acid. Acrylic sheets have excellent strength, stiffness and weathering properties when compared to other transparent plastics. Also, acrylic sheets have high optical clarity that is similar to glass. Acrylic sheets are widely being used in building and construction industry for aesthetic purposes. Durable signs, sign boards, display shelves, skylights, retail store fixtures, are some of the applications of the acrylic sheets in building and construction industry. Further, the residential applications of the acrylic sheet include kitchen backsplash, glass cabinets, picture frames, tabletop, coffee & end table and bed frames. According to International Construction Market Survey, the construction industry grew by 3.5% in 2017 and by 3.9 % in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015.
Due to the majority of application of acrylic sheet in building and construction industry and the surging trend of building and construction industry, the acrylic sheet market is expected to witness significant growth. Further, due to high gloss of the surface, low cost of maintenance, easy to clean properties and hard surface, acrylic sheets find application in hospitals and automotive industry. Therefore, surging automotive industry and rapid industrialization across various regions of the world are other major factors augmenting the growth of the market. However, presence of low-cost substitutes of acrylic sheets is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Acrylic Sheets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in infrastructural development and high disposable income of people across the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high standard of living and the surging trend automotive industry are anticipated to contribute to the North America acrylic market growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
Evonik
Mitsubishi Rayon
Altuglas (Arkema)
3A Composites
Aristech Acrylics
Gevacril
Polycasa
Plaskolite
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Extruded Acrylic Sheet
Cast Acrylic Sheet
By Application:
Automotive and Transport
Building and Construction
Light and Signage
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Acrylic Sheets Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors