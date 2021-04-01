Acrylic Processing Aid Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027 investigated in the latest research

Global Acrylic Processing Aid Market is valued at approximately USD 78.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Acrylic processing aids are used to improve the performance of polymer compounds, especially polyvinyl chloride (PVC), for extrusion or injection molding. PVC has superior electrical, mechanical, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, amongst other properties in comparison to conventional materials such as glass, paper, metals, and ceramic. Acrylic processing aid is extensively used in plastics for PVC applications in the construction and automotive industries.

Constant innovation and the necessity for lighter material in numerous applications are promoting to substitute these conventional materials by plastic. The companies use acrylic processing aid during the manufacture process of PVC because it offers increased production output, faster fusion, improved melt strength and elasticity. Acrylic processing aid is widely used owing to its cost-efficiency and properties for delivering good quality products. According to plasticisers.org, PVC is well suited for recycling. The European PVC industry is building a long-term sustainability framework for the entire PVC value chain through an initiative by VinylPlus. It works for an efficient use of PVC during its entire life cycle. Further, by 2030, VinylPlus has pledged to recycle a minimum of 1 million tonnes per year. Furthermore, key players of the plastic industry are working on the advancements in quality of PVC to boost their growth in the market. For Instance: In October 2020, Molecor expanded its Oriented PVC Pipes range by the launch of DN1000 mm diameter TOM pipe. Also, in September 2019, Jindal Poly Films Ltd has announced to invest USD 61.09 million in the expansion of Biaxially-Oriented Poly Propylene (BOPP) Film Line and BOPP Capacitor Line. However, the low research and development expenditure by small companies due to lack of capital is one of the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to the growing applications from automotive and packaging industry in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising levels of investment from several end-use industries as well as rising spending levels by the middle-class population are anticipated to help in the market growth of the Acrylic Processing Aid Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Arkema SA

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Akdeniz Chemson

The Down Chemical Company

BrightVolt.

Kaneka Corporation

WSD Chemical Limited

Indofil Industries Limited

Novista Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Polymer Type:

PVC

Others

By Fabrication process:

Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

By End-Use industry:

Building and Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ROE

APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

