Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | 3M, Nitto Denko, Saint-Gobain

The report titled Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto Denko, Saint-Gobain, tesa SE, Scapa, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer Group, AFTC Group, Olympic Bonding Solutions, SuZhou ShiHua New Material, Ajit Industries, MightyLoc

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-sided Tape

Double-sided Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronic

Appliance Industry

Building

Others



The Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Product Overview

1.2 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-sided Tape

1.2.2 Double-sided Tape

1.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) by Application

4.1 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electronic

4.1.3 Appliance Industry

4.1.4 Building

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) by Country

5.1 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) by Country

6.1 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) by Country

8.1 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Nitto Denko

10.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nitto Denko Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nitto Denko Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Nitto Denko Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

10.3 Saint-Gobain

10.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.3.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Saint-Gobain Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Saint-Gobain Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.4 tesa SE

10.4.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

10.4.2 tesa SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 tesa SE Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 tesa SE Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.4.5 tesa SE Recent Development

10.5 Scapa

10.5.1 Scapa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Scapa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Scapa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Scapa Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.5.5 Scapa Recent Development

10.6 Avery Dennison

10.6.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avery Dennison Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Avery Dennison Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Avery Dennison Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.6.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

10.7 Intertape Polymer Group

10.7.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Intertape Polymer Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Intertape Polymer Group Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Intertape Polymer Group Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.7.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Development

10.8 AFTC Group

10.8.1 AFTC Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 AFTC Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AFTC Group Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AFTC Group Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.8.5 AFTC Group Recent Development

10.9 Olympic Bonding Solutions

10.9.1 Olympic Bonding Solutions Corporation Information

10.9.2 Olympic Bonding Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Olympic Bonding Solutions Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Olympic Bonding Solutions Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.9.5 Olympic Bonding Solutions Recent Development

10.10 SuZhou ShiHua New Material

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SuZhou ShiHua New Material Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SuZhou ShiHua New Material Recent Development

10.11 Ajit Industries

10.11.1 Ajit Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ajit Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ajit Industries Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ajit Industries Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.11.5 Ajit Industries Recent Development

10.12 MightyLoc

10.12.1 MightyLoc Corporation Information

10.12.2 MightyLoc Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 MightyLoc Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 MightyLoc Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Products Offered

10.12.5 MightyLoc Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Distributors

12.3 Acrylic Foaming Tape(AFT) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

