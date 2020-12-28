Acrylic Foam Tape Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2020 to 2026

“

According to Our Research Analyst, Global Acrylic Foam Tape Market by Product Type (Double Sided Tape, Single Sided Tape, Self-Stick Tape), By Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Home Appliances and Electronics, Others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2024.”, Which offers a holistic view of the global acrylic foam tape market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global acrylic foam tape market is projected to be US$ 1956.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3287.8 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Acrylic foam tapes are replacing liquid adhesives, rivets, screws and spot welds in various applications where high strength bond is crucial. These tapes can withstand in the wide temperature range. Because of viscoelasticity of the acrylic foam tape, it can be used to bond dissimilar materials such as steel and glass, aluminium and glass and so on. It provides optimal surface contact with different materials. It also absorbs shocks and hence used mainly outdoors because of its very high bond strength even at adverse conditions. It is also used for indoor applications.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Global acrylic foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period.

Low tack or initial bond strength of acrylic adhesive and poor adhesion to polyolefin are the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period. Furthermore, high associated cost is one of the other major factor hindering the growth of global acrylic foam tapes market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to dominate the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period due to high penetration of healthcare and automotive industry. Furthermore, Europe market is estimated to be the second highest market owing to growing awareness among customers for better quality and more reliable products rather than going for the inexpensive ones. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to growing construction, automotive, and healthcare activities across the region majorly in ASEAN countries and India. Shifting focus of automotive manufacturers to open manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Brazil are estimated to drive the acrylic foam tapes market in Latin America during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing construction activities in GCC countries. Japan is anticipated to register relatively slower growth due to high penetration of foam tapes in the region.

The World Market Report Acrylic Foam Tape included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Acrylic Foam Tape Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure Acrylic Foam Tape. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Acrylic Foam Tape market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The Acrylic Foam Tape market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Acrylic Foam Tape has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Acrylic Foam Tape market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

The report provides information on the Acrylic Foam Tape-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

