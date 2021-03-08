Acrylic Fiber Market 2021 Emerging Trends, Demands and Business Scope – Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd., Dralon, Montefibre SpA, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation

Acrylic Fiber Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Acrylic Fiber Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The market for acrylic fiber is expected to register a CAGR of around 1% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global acrylic fiber market is partially consolidated in nature, with the top five players occupying around 50% of the market, as of 2019. Global production capacity in the year 2019 was estimated at 1,737 kilo tons. Some of the major players of the market studied include Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd., Dralon, Montefibre SpA, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A?., among others.

The major factor driving the growth of the market studied include the high demand from the use of apparel. On the flipside, availability of substitutes like polyester, stringent regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fiber, and the negative impact of Covid-19 on the overall market are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– By form, the filament segment accounted for the largest market share, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global acrylic fiber market, due to high demand from the ASEAN countries and India.

Key Market Trends:

Wool Segment to Dominate the Market

– The use of wool for clothing ages back to the ancient times. Wool has outstanding properties, such as resistance to wrinkles, moisture absorption, and warmth. A significant feature of wool is its ability to recover from deformation, over time. Hence, clothing made from these fibers are attractive. ?

– Additionally, the rate at which the fiber takes up and diffuses moisture, gives woolen clothes a comfortable feel. Fabrics that are woven or knitted with 100% wool fiber have become a standard in making apparel, like casual slacks and trousers, and sweaters and other knitted outerwear. ?

– Although great improvements have been made in terms of washability, resistance to shrinkage, and mothproofing of wool, this natural fiber still has to be handled with care while cleaning. ?

– Blends of 55% wool and 45% acrylic fiber are used to make circular knit goods. This blend is particularly used in making sportswear, which has characteristics, like ease of care, durability, appearance retention, color styling, and pleatability.?

– Depending on the requirements, there are different blends that are widely used across the world. The 50/50 and 70/30 acrylic wool blends are popular among those that are inexpensive, look good, and are easy to handle. The 50/50 acrylic wool blend is used to make lightweight apparel that have excellent durability and shape retention. The 70/30 acrylic wool blend is used to make slacks.?

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

