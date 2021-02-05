Acrylic Ester Market 2021 | Key Vendors landscape, Demand By Regions and Growth Forecast| Arkema SA, BASF SE, LG Chem

Report Overview:

Acrylic Ester Market research report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics.The report Gives wide-ranging industry information which explores practical growth strategies and recommendations related to Acrylic Ester industry.The market Report provides key information about the Acrylic Ester industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe

Scope of The Report:

Market Insight:

Acrylic esters are acrylic acid based polymers which are used in water-based coating solutions. It has replaced solvent based paints and sealants. High thermal stability and oil resistance are key features of acrylic esters. There is a growing demand for acrylic ester in surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastic additives and textiles industrial activity, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.Global acrylic ester market is estimated to reach USD 14.30 billion by 2026 with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to wide range of acrylates, increase in demand of coatings and water based coatings.

Analysis of Key Vendors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acrylic ester market are Arkema SA, BASF SE, LG Chem, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Momentive Speciality Chemicals Inc. (U.S), Sibur , Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Sasol Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Myriant Corporation, Sunvic Chemical, Hexion Inc., Parchem fine and speciality chemicals, Arkema, Paari chem resouces LLP, Basic Acrylic Monomer Manufacturers Inc (BAMM) and others

