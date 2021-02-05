Acrylic Acid Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Acrylic Acid Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Acrylic Acid market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The global acrylic acid market is witnessing growth on the back of rising demand from end-user applications such as construction, paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants among others. Imbalance in the supply chain and environmental concerns are some of the major factors inhibiting the growth of the market. However, shift in focus on development of bio-based acrylic acid and high growth potential from untapped regions offers huge market demand. Asia Pacific is the largest market for acrylic acid in terms of both volume and revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance over the coming few years. Rise in demand for baby diapers, development of infrastructure supported by rise in purchasing power are the major contributors towards the market growth.

The report titled “Acrylic Acid Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Acrylic Acid industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Acrylic Acid market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Acrylic Acid Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

On the basis of applications, the acrylic acid market is classified into acrylates, SAPs, and others. The acrylates include surface coating, adhesives, resin modifiers, and others. The SAP’s includes a baby diaper, adult incontinence, feminine hygiene, and others. The other markets include polymer modifiers, inks, water treatment and paper processing among others.

The Acrylic Acid Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Acrylates

SAPS (Baby Diaper, Adult Incontinence, Feminine Hygiene, and Others)

Others (Polymer Modifiers, Inks, Water Treatment, and Paper Processing Among Others)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Arkema Group

Arko-Plastic GmbH

BASF SE

DuPont EI De Nemours & Co.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Eurotec

Evonik Industries AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

Polyone Corporation

Propolymers, Inc.

SABIC

Solvay S.A

Key Questions Answered by Acrylic Acid Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

