Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Acquired hemophilia is a rare autoimmune disease with reported uncontrolled bleeding and occurs in patients with negative family and personal history of hemorrhages. Acquired hemophilia can cause life-threatening situations, where 50% of cases reportedly have underlying conditions. Major treatment strategies for managing acquired hemophilia include bleeding control and inhibitor elimination.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others.

The types of traditional therapies used to treat acquired hemophilia are steroid treatment, cytotoxic therapy, and immunomodulatory therapy. The advanced treatment segmentation includes recombinant activated factor VII/NovoSeven RT, recombinant porcine factor VIII, activated prothrombin complex concentrate (aPCC)/FEIBA, and desmopressin (DDAVP). Bypassing agents such as FEIBA and NovoSeven are used as first-line treatment for controlling bleeding.

The Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Traditional Therapy

Advanced Therapy Desmopressin (DDAVP) Recombinant Activated Factor VII/NovoSeven RT Recombinant Porcine Factor VIII/Obizur Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (aPCC)/FEIBA



By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Baxalta, Inc

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Genentech, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ferring B.V.

Sanofi SA

Key Questions Answered by Acquired Hemophilia Treatment Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

